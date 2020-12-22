The Android operating system has been the leading head when it comes to operating systems. Currently, Android occupies over 72.92% of the global stake, forecasting a growth rate of over 85% of the market share by the year 2020.

The advancements of Android development services by Brainvire have certainly pushed the ecosystem of its application development and framework. Now, Android is one of the most reliable sources for application development with its vast libraries and frameworks that are focused on speeding up the process of development. Having such a vast channel of resources can often leave you confused with the options to go with.

It can be a real situation for you when you have to select one reliable framework for Android application development. To help you out with the same, we have come up with a list of the 12 best frameworks for Android application development in 2020.

Sencha Touch

Sencha Touch is a reliable application for creating native mobile applications. Often referred to as one of the best Android development frameworks, it functions over JavaScript and HTML5. It is largely focused on delivering high-performance applications with its hardware accelerating frameworks. This application comes with over 50 UI components and native themes and adds distinctive features to the resulting applications.

Corona SDK

Launched in 2009, Corona SDK works over simple syntax to build some of the best frameworks. Considered to be the most advanced 2D mobile development platform, Corona SDK has earned a good name around Android game development. Corona SDK allows developers to work on a single code base. Interestingly, it is a reliable application for games on both mobile and desktop.

React Native

Launched in 2015, React Native is a reliable open-source cross-platform development framework. It is backed by social media giant Facebook and works on React. It allows developers to write the code only once and then executes it elsewhere, making development cost-effective and quick. React Native comprises built-in UI components and APIs that impart a natural look to the finished product.

The Apps Builder

The Apps Builder is based on HTML and works on the basis of a codeless UI, which makes it accessible by anyone. It works efficiently over information-based Android applications. Its drag-and-drop feature allows easy assembling of applications in record time. This application also comes with built-in blocks, making it one of the most reliable sources for Android app development.

Xamarin

Xamarin is open-source in nature and is a product of Microsoft. This framework uses “.NET” to develop frameworks. The application comes with an advanced toolset, allowing developers to work with a shared code written in C# or XAML. The framework uses Microsoft’s cloud testing service and also allows easy and seamless sharing of codes over different channels. It works great for building applications quickly and easily.

Flutter

Released in 2017, Flutter is the latest mobile app development SDKs. It is backed by Google and is another open-source platform that helps in building cross-platform apps. Working with the Dart language, Flutter uses a single codebase. This way, the application streamlines the multi-platform development process. Interestingly, Flutter is also a proven testing framework for UI, unit, and functionality tests.

jQuery Mobile

jQuery Mobile works on HTML5 and is one of the easiest software solutions as it reduces the workload of developers over a considerable scale. The application provides the developers with added support over custom JavaScript files and structure-only style sheets. This application also comes with a plethora of plugins, including the likes of Content-Slider, Image Slider, and Pop-Up Boxes among others.

SproutCore

Developed by Apple, SproutCore is powered by HTML5 and generally used to develop super-fast apps with sophisticated features. Facilitating a clear MVC design, this application allows optimization and scalability. It allows vast frameworks for app development and comprises over 50,000 tools. Moreover, it comes with a maintainable application code as well.

Native Script

Backed by Telerik, NativeScript is a reliable option for hybrid app development. This framework utilizes TypeScript, Vue.js, or JavaScript for building and sharing codes across platforms. One of the most unique applications for app development, it is a reliable source for developing iOS and Android APIs.

Phone Gap

Phone Gap is another open-source framework backed by Adobe and Apache. Relying on the likes of HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript, this framework allows developers to work without having limitations against hardware. It also allows developers to preview the changes in their codes while working over them.

Ionic

The ionic framework was developed in 2012 and is certified by MIT. It allows the developers to build modern hybrid apps with the use of programming languages like HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. It also hosts a simple CLI, allowing developers to access live reload, emulators, and besides other features. The likes of the Ionic framework are used by companies, like Airbus, McLaren Automotive, and Pacifica.

Appcelerator Titanium

Appcelerator is one of the most reliable frameworks for Android application development. Using JavaScript, this framework generates effective results. Appcelerator allows developers to run programs by using 60%-90% of the existing code.

Conclusion: Developing the right framework is like developing the foundation of your application’s future. We hope that the listed suggestions help you come up with the best of development experiences as it contains the popular ones that are used more than others.

All the best!

Comments

comments