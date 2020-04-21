Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

12 Indian-American hoteliers donate masks in 4 states

12 Indian-American hoteliers donate masks in 4 states
April 21
16:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Twelve Indian-American hoteliers ave collaborated to purchase and donate 25,000 protective face masks to 11 hospitals in the four states — California, Texas, Oregon, Washington — where their respective companies operate, it was reported.

The masks donation represents a joint effort by Neal Patel, founder and managing partner of Blue Chip Hotels which operates in Texas, and Bijal Patel, CEO and principal of Coast Redwood Hospitality in Northern California, India-West said in a news report on Tuesday.

“Hospitality is not just our job ï¿½ it’s a calling and a lifelong bond to serving people,” said Bijal Patel.

Neal Patel said: “During this crisis environment, we want to make work a little safer and easier for the health care first-responders who are working so very hard on behalf of the communities where we do business.”

Taran Patel, managing principal of A1 Hospitality Group based in Kennewick, Washington, explained his reason for joining the contribution group: “As our company thought about what our local communities needed, we quickly realized there was a dire need for protective medical equipment, masks in particular.

“We immediately put together an energized group of young hoteliers who could act fast to leverage our collective resources and to make an immediate, meaningful impact,” the India-West news report quoted Taran Patel as saying.

Mitesh Jivan of TenSeventy Hospitality in California, said “it’s been great to mobilize our resources in support of the health care workers who are supporting us every day”.

Sawan Patel of Unity Hotels Group in Texas added: “Hoteliers understand the importance of doing little things behind-the-scenes for our guests, so providing these masks is a small way we can give medical workers a valuable tool as they fight for us on the front line.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

12 Indian-American hoteliers donate masks ... - https://t.co/XVPaskwcFd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/uYP1EQq77s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 11:07 am

Why proper eye care is crucial to stop COVID-19 spread - https://t.co/gm29pQA0zw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BLXhA9pqlh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 10:59 am

India-#Australia can swap T20 World Cup hosting rights: Gavaskar - https://t.co/btlAG2sD4c Get your news featured… https://t.co/EzJNPLx1Rz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 10:56 am

#Sreesanth joins chorus, chides Akhtar's comment on Ind-Pak series - https://t.co/cgaUeivhGE Get your news feature… https://t.co/Ap7dzdAhND
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 21, 2020, 10:54 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.