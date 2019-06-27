Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

12th Anniversary of idol installation in Grayslake Temple celebrated

12th Anniversary of idol installation in Grayslake Temple celebrated
June 27
14:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Utsava Murtis at the Grayslake Hindu Temple celebrating 12th anniversary of idol installation

Utsava Murtis at the Grayslake Hindu Temple celebrating 12th anniversary of idol installation

GEETHA PATIL
CHICAGO: The Hindu Temple of Lake County, Grayslake, a northside suburb of Chicago held a two-day grand celebration to mark the 12th anniversary of the installation of the idols in the temple, and Dhwajarohan with hundreds of devotees in attendance

The event took place on Jun 22-23. In Hinduism, the 12th year signifies completion of Maha Kumbha cycle. The Punar Sthapana Puja and Homam were performed with utmost devotion and chanting of all the Vedic hymns, mantras, and rituals to revitalize and seek energies and spiritual vibrations for all the Pran Pratishtha deities and the temple complex.

On the morning of June 22, the anniversary program started with Lord Ganesh Puja, Samohika Sankalpam, Kalash Sthapana, and Raksha Sutra followed by the Dhwaja Pujan, Shobha Yatra (Parikrama) of Kalash and Dhwaja around the temple. The Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) and Sthapana of Kalash at the yagna place were performed with much enthusiasm.

Kalash ShobhaYatra

Kalash Shobha Yatra

Three Homams that represented Vishnu, Shiva, and Shakti Swaroopams were led by Pandit Ganesh, Yogesh Pandey, and Pandit Anil Joshi. Later in the afternoon, a Samohika Satyanarayana Puja was performed for the welfare and prosperity of the temple, community, and all the devotees. In the end, all the devotees with the temple priests recited Hanuman Chalisa.

On June 23, the morning began with the Poorvanga Pujas, Sankalpam, and Homam rituals for bringing Kalashas into the shrine and their Punar Sthapana followed by the performance of Kumbha Abhishekam of Sarva Devata and Usthava Murties, Alankaram, Nevedam, and Archanas. In the afternoon, Sankalpam was performed for the Samohika Sundarkanda by Ajay Yagnik.

Maha Prasadam was served by the temple on both days to all the devotees. Joshi, on behalf of the temple, thanked all the sponsors of this grand anniversary program. He appreciated the active participation of devotees to make the program a grand success.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.