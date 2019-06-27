12th Anniversary of idol installation in Grayslake Temple celebrated

GEETHA PATIL

CHICAGO: The Hindu Temple of Lake County, Grayslake, a northside suburb of Chicago held a two-day grand celebration to mark the 12th anniversary of the installation of the idols in the temple, and Dhwajarohan with hundreds of devotees in attendance

The event took place on Jun 22-23. In Hinduism, the 12th year signifies completion of Maha Kumbha cycle. The Punar Sthapana Puja and Homam were performed with utmost devotion and chanting of all the Vedic hymns, mantras, and rituals to revitalize and seek energies and spiritual vibrations for all the Pran Pratishtha deities and the temple complex.

On the morning of June 22, the anniversary program started with Lord Ganesh Puja, Samohika Sankalpam, Kalash Sthapana, and Raksha Sutra followed by the Dhwaja Pujan, Shobha Yatra (Parikrama) of Kalash and Dhwaja around the temple. The Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) and Sthapana of Kalash at the yagna place were performed with much enthusiasm.

Three Homams that represented Vishnu, Shiva, and Shakti Swaroopams were led by Pandit Ganesh, Yogesh Pandey, and Pandit Anil Joshi. Later in the afternoon, a Samohika Satyanarayana Puja was performed for the welfare and prosperity of the temple, community, and all the devotees. In the end, all the devotees with the temple priests recited Hanuman Chalisa.

On June 23, the morning began with the Poorvanga Pujas, Sankalpam, and Homam rituals for bringing Kalashas into the shrine and their Punar Sthapana followed by the performance of Kumbha Abhishekam of Sarva Devata and Usthava Murties, Alankaram, Nevedam, and Archanas. In the afternoon, Sankalpam was performed for the Samohika Sundarkanda by Ajay Yagnik.

Maha Prasadam was served by the temple on both days to all the devotees. Joshi, on behalf of the temple, thanked all the sponsors of this grand anniversary program. He appreciated the active participation of devotees to make the program a grand success.

