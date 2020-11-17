India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

12th BRICS Summit to be held virtually today

12th BRICS Summit to be held virtually today
November 17
10:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: The 12th edition of BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme of ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’, will be held virtually on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, informed the Ministery of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.
“During the 12th Summit, held in the backdrop of the 75th Anniversary of UN and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges,” MEA said.

India will be taking over the chairship of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for the country since its inception, after 2012 and 2016, and will host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021, the statement said.

PM Modi will face Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, amid ongoing border disputes between the two countries. The participants of the summit will discuss cooperation prospects and international agenda said the Russian foreign ministry on Monday.

“The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will discuss the current state of cooperation within the body and its prospects, they will exchange opinions on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, they will recap the results of Russia’s BRICS presidency this year, and also coordinate positions in light of the G20 summit, scheduled for November 21-22,” Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, Sputnik quoted.

The summit is being held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    12th #BRICS Summit to be held ... - https://t.co/hJOM7DOxZB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #12thBRICSSummit #Brazil #BRICSSummit #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #GlobalStability #India #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #Russia #SouthAfrica #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:10 am

    Air quality improves in Delhi, parts ... - https://t.co/68U4GMNq1x Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirQualityIndex #CentralPollutionControlBoard #Covid19Lockdown #DelhiAIr #DelhiAIrPollution #DelhiNCRAirQuality #DelhiAirQuality #Health #Healthcare #NCR #Wellness
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:06 am

    India reports 29,164 new COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/ybOj9VUj9N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #COVIDTally #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 5:02 am

    @ANI: Moderna Inc says its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing #COVID19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial: Reuters https://t.co/UBU6v5p6Ou
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 2:32 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.