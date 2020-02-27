13 lakh tulips to bloom in Kashmir this year

SRINAGAR: Thirteen lakh tulips have been planted at Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden this year compared to 12 lakh bulbs planted last year. Four new varieties of tulips have been added this year.

To make inauguration of spring season in Kashmir more attractive, J&K Secretary, Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for opening of the garden in the summer capital during a meeting with officials of Floriculture Department here.

Highlighting the importance of the tulip garden in the tourist map of J&K, the Secretary asked the officials to add more varieties of flowers to attract tourists. It was also decided to plant coniferous plants around the garden.

The opening of the tulip garden in early spring marks the begining of the tourist season in Kashmir. Every year lakhs of locals and tourists from across the country come to Kashmir to see the tulips bloom. IANS

Comments

comments