India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

13 Rajasthan labourers sleeping on footpath, killed after truck runs over them in Gujarat’s Surat

13 Rajasthan labourers sleeping on footpath, killed after truck runs over them in Gujarat’s Surat
January 19
10:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SURAT: Thirteen people from Rajasthan were crushed to death after they were run over by a truck in Surat’s Kosamba late Monday night, police said.

All the deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan, police said. During the time of the incident, the labourers were sleeping on a footpath.

“A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping,” CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said.

Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised. Further details are awaited. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Garima Verma named digital director for ... - https://t.co/MfdJ99eoOS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #FIA #GarimaVerma #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 10:20 am

    How can you treat diabetes the ... - https://t.co/EKfeihAo6M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #AyurvedicMedicine #AyurvedicMedicines #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #DiabetesAyurveda
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:36 am

    #BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus as India ... - https://t.co/TcmIOu9aGh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #BorderGavaskarTrophyWin #CricketFans #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JayShah #MayankAgarwal
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:30 am

    Team India's energy, passion was ... - https://t.co/bOcfPugTgC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan #RishabhPant #SpidermanSpiderman
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:27 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.