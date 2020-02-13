15 arrested for rioting in Goa casino hotel
PANAJI: Fifteen persons were arrested on Thursday after a mob attacked the staff at La Calypso hotel in North Goa’s Calangute beach village. While police said that the trigger for the clash was still unclear, sources said the incident occurred over dispute on the winnings in the casino located in the hotel premises.
“We have filed a case of rioting for now. Action is being taken as per law,” sub divisional police officer Edwin Colaco told reporters. Police are currently questioning members of the mob, some of whom are ‘bouncers’ working for a security agency, as well as the hotel staff, some of whom were assaulted in the melee. IANS