15 lakh tourists visited India availing e-tourist visa: Govt

March 15
03:26 2017
NEW DELHI: More than 15 lakh tourists have visited the country so far availing the popular e-tourist visa, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju told the Upper House that more than 15 lakh e-tourist visas have been issued till 2016 since the introduction of the policy in November 2014.

He said the government had introduced the e-tourist visa policy to foreign nationals to undertake recreation, sight-seeing, casual visits to meet friends or relatives and attending short-term yoga programs.

The facility is available for 161 countries, he said.

The visa policy is reviewed from time to time to facilitate legitimate foreign travelers, subject to underlying considerations of reciprocity, security and national interest, the minister added.–PTI

