15-Minutes to an Elevated Life! – Gurugramâ€™s Next Growth Story

When you first see this gigantic orange crane-like structure on Sohna Road, just off the highway, you wouldnâ€™t be admonished for thinking it was an alien spaceship! However, it is a launching girder, part of the equipment for developing an elevated corridor from Rajiv Chowk to Central Park Flower Valley, Sector 32-33.

Central Park Flower Valley is outshining as an attractive place to live and grow in. Central Park offers a serene atmosphere, with the backdrop of the Aravalli, yet not far from the hub of Gurugram! This stretch will soon become a mere 15-minute drive due to the elevated corridor currently under construction by Central Parkâ€™s own sister concern company â€“ Oriental Structural Engineers.

The development of the elevated structure is in full swing with 40.5%, 20.2% and 5.1% being completed of the foundation, substructure work & superstructure work, respectively. The expected date of completion of the elevated corridor is June 2021.

This corridor will greatly improve connectivity and reduce travel time to a mere 15 minutes to take you to reach the gateway to your new lifestyle and will change the dynamics of South Gurgaon. Not only the corridor itself, but also the entire stretch itself is home to an extremely well developed social infrastructure that any homebuyer seeks for a wholesome lifestyle.

This includes an array of reputed educational institutions such as GD Goenka& KR Mangalam University, renowned hospitals such as Medanta and Artemis, business parks, multiplexes/malls/entertainment, recreational weekend getaway resorts such as Damdama Lake & Sulphur Springs, retail outlets, an already function VSR adventure park with activities including rope cycling, mountain climbing, dirt bikes and more! B

esides this, the connectivity situation will further improve to this destination drastically due to a number of upcoming projects such as the KMP bypass, Orbital Rail Corridor connecting all major cities of NCR, metro connectivity from Huda City Centre, IMT Sohna which is 1500 acres & the IT SEZ AOHG constituting an industrial hub and the DMIC which will attract more & more industries as it takes shape, thus adding to the residential lucrativeness of the area.

The connectivity coupled with the plethora of amenities available within the vicinity of Central Park Flower Valley itself makes it a sought-after destination. The township provides homes in various specifications to suit all customer requirements, from low-rise floors to high-rise apartments and from villas to plots and smart homes.

The township already has ready-to-experiences services such as a multi-cuisine restaurant, a foot spa, a golf-putting area and Childrenâ€™s Aqua/Terra Park across 2 acres, and will have its own school & clubs, 45 wellness features and the list continues.

As if these amenities werenâ€™t enough of a major pull-factor, the thought of getting all this to lead a holistic lifestyle, just 15 minutes away, seems to be a no-brainer. â€¨â€¨Above all, with the ease of convenience and increased connectivity, the entire stretch will continue to develop and become inhabited to over tenfold amounts owing to Gurugram no longer being able to accommodate them (such as workers employed in factories by the outsourcing industry).

This is directly proportional to the appreciation of real estate in the area, which has already started and will continue in years to come. Investors and buyers have already started shifting focus towards South Gurgaon over locations that were earlier sought-after such as South Delhi.

The best of both worlds, the hub of the urban metro couple with this open fresh lifestyle of country living, can become a reality with Central Park Flower Valley.

