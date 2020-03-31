Something went wrong with the connection!

1,600 foreigners stranded in Goa, many to depart by April 3, 4: CM

March 31
10:34 2020
PANAJI: Nearly 1,600 foreigner nationals are stuck in Goa, due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown in place in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

According to Sawant, special flights from Germany, Russia and other European countries are expected to arrive in Goa, either on April 3 or 5 to ferry several of them back home.

“Around 1,600 foreign tourists are presently in Goa. I do not know how many are expected to leave by special flights from Germany, Russia and other European countries which are expected to arrive on April 3 or 4,” Sawant told reporters late on Monday.

“Those who want to leave and their Embassy has allowed them, we will be sending them back,” Sawant also said.

Earlier on Monday, AC Milan goalkeeper Begovich tweeted: “The 67-year-old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water”.

The Goa government has set up nine camps across the state where foreigners and migrant workers have been put up and provided food. Several hundred foreigners are also putting up in clusters in beach villages like Arambol, Morjim, etc, as well as in hotels awaiting exit.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has also announced safe passage to foreigners stuck in Goa from their place of residence to the airport at their time of exit from the country.

“Goa Police has ensured clear passage to all foreign nationals from hotels to the Dabolim airport. Foreign nationals are advised to contact their embassies and also get themselves adapted to the visa regulations and visa restrictions from time to time,” the FRRO said in a statement.

Until now, more than 350 foreigner nationals, mostly from UK and France have been evacuated by special flights, ever since India suspended international commercial flights in wake of the COVID-19 emergency.

