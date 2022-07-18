India Post News Paper

16th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks commences at Chushul

July 18
09:50 2022
NEW DELHI: The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China began on Sunday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, according to the sources.

The talks are being held for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and the Indian side is led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta, added the sources. The 15th round China-India Corps Commander-Level Meeting was held on March 11 this year.

During the meeting, the two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12 this year for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

They had a detailed exchange of views in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim. They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The talks have led to disengagement from some areas including the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some friction points remain. (ANI)

