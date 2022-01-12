1,700 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: As many as 1700 personnel of Delhi Police have tested positive for COVID-19 between January 1 and January 12, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Earlier, about 1,000 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi Police informed on Monday.

Delhi Police sources informed that senior officers are holding virtual meetings without much emphasis on physical meetings.

In the Delhi Police Headquarters, all those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been advised to stay in home isolation, sources said. A separate health desk has been set up for the policemen at Delhi Police Headquarters and is updating information related to the health of all the policemen.

Delhi reported 21,259 new COVID-19 during the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 25.65 percent, the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

On May 5 last year, the positivity rate was 26.36 percent in the national capital.

With the addition of 21,259 new cases, the active caseload in the city mounted to 74,881 which is the highest in the past eight months, according to the bulletin. So far, a total of 15,90,155 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital. In the past 24 hours, Delhi also reported 23 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,200 here. (ANI)

Comments

comments