17th American Telugu Association (ATA) convention July 1st-3rd 2022 is a grand success

July 09
July 09
14:23 2022
Vidya Sethuraman
ATA American Telugu Association 17th ATA convention and youth conference 3-day event held in Washington DC was a grand success with thousands of attendees held by President Bhuvanesh Boojala and whole organizing team along with ATA founder member Hanumant Reddy.

Highlights of the event is California based Los Angeles resident Dr. Prem Sagar Reddy got Life time Achievement Award and grandly felicitated by the whole ATA team in a grand manner covered by media and applauds from audience for his year’s of tremendous contribution to Telugu communities and organizations, also as a doctor helped/guided/supported thousands of people and changed their lives for better.

Dr.Prem Reddy thanked ATA team for the recognition and gave an excellent speech addressing audience about the importance of community service and as we united telugu people we all stand together from both states (Telangana and Andhra states) in USA.

California based San Francisco resident, American actor Jo Sharma (Jyotsna)  who works in Indian movies (Tollywood/Bollywood) got felicitated by ATA President and team. She mentioned in her speech about her new Indian movies in 4 languages as heroine in Jayaho Ramanuja, Hamsa, Kalaavathi and upcoming Hollywood movie venture.

She emphasized the importance and thanked ATA organization for recognizing NRI talent and supporting her. She is the example of beauty with brains, winner of Miss USA International 2019 and founder of DanceDilSe theater company and also FIA/FOG cultural chairperson in Bayarea.

 

Tags
