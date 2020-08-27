India Post News Paper

18-Hour marathon virtual celebration of Independence Day

18-Hour marathon virtual celebration of Independence Day
August 27
16:16 2020
Chintan Bakiwala

Chintan Bakiwala

To commemorate 74 years of freedom and Independence of India, AARtwo Llc, a New Jersey based event organizing company, led by Ms. Reetu Rastogi took on a monumental task of 18-hour nonstop virtual celebration (6AM to 12 midnight Indian Standard time) comprising of a virtual flag hoisting followed by riveting discussions with multiple stakeholders in nation building, and who have served the nation through Administrative services, Social work, Defense services, Academics, Sports, and Entertainment.

The evening sessions were brightened up with live music from Folk to Bollywood and talk shows with well-known celebrities to share their experience of Independence and Freedom. The show had community and social outreach.

The huge task was made possible by the hard work of Ms. Rastogi, host Mr. Supratim Sen and the efficient team of AARtwo.

The renowned and experienced speakers were:

Mr. Sunil Hali from USA: He talked about independence and its essence and how being independent should be an indispensable part of every individuals life.Mr. Hali, an IIT Roorkee alumni, an Entrepreneur in South Asian media, and a mega event organizer, having lived and seen both the societies in close quarters could comprehend on the importance of building “brand India” in the USA to not only benefit the Indians living in India but also to accurately represent and uphold the Indian culture and rich heritage,for the Americans.

Mita Vasisht

Mita Vasisht

He talked about his efforts and arduous tasks he accomplished during his journey, and how he has eventually become the face of the Indian community living in USA.

Mr. Haligot featured on the cover of The New York Times in metro section. He finished with a note on the hindrances the pandemic poses on an individual’s freedom, and how one should always consider independence above everything else.

Mr. A. K. Dubey: An IAS officer for 38 years and hailing from Bihar, talked about his inspirations, his journey and the growth of infrastructure and economy the country has seen. He also emphasized on the importance of culture and the mindset changes necessary for building the image of our great nation India.

Retd. Defense servicemen from Army, Navy and Air Force: They shed light on the difference between the lives of civilians and the servicemen, their sacrifices and the camaraderie and trust that they put in their peers, and how one should expand their horizons and have a selfless outlook for the society in which they live in.

Ssumier S Pasricha

Ssumier S Pasricha

Theatre artists: Om Pareek, Shahjahan Khan:  They explained how theatre builds someone’s character and educates them, contributing to the social capital of the community.   Mental

Health Professional Nivedita Bhattacharya:Experienced in journalism, public relations, and counseling for mental health problems. She guides individuals to promote social, emotional and cognitive wellness as Strong Minds build Strong Nation.

Sakshi, a partner NGO of AARtwo, interacted with various experts from different fields of social development shedding light on the constitutional rights and responsibilities of an individual in an independent nation.

Live orchestra by Sonali Sen and group performed with patriotic and motivational songs.

Celebrities like Mita Vashist, Ssumeir Pasricha, Jayati Bhatia, Dada Khan (folk), Chintan Bakiwala, entertained the audience with their anecdotes and singing.

AARtwo is thankful to its audience who watched the marathon, posted comments and appreciated it.

    This may take a second or two.