1971 war is finest example of whole-of-govt approach towards national security

May 06
11:43 2022
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-government approach not only for the armed forces but also for the national security.

While speaking during his address at the PC Lal Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Singh said, “The 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-govt approach not only for the armed forces but also for the national security.”
Further, he added that the ongoing process of integration of the Armed Forces is aimed at advancing not only our combined capability but also our efficiency.

“It’s not always necessary to have more expensive weapon systems. It is the employment of weapon systems that gives us an edge in wars,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the PC Lal Memorial Lecture. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

