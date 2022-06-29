FIA â€“ Chicago celebrates International Yoga Day Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO, IL: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA)celebrated 8th International Yoga Day with Mindful Meditation Yoga in Naperville on Tuesday, Jun 212022. All guests were ushered in by the...

President Biden to Nominate Dr. Arati Prabhakar to lead Office of Science and Technology Policy India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: President Biden announced to nominate Dr. Arati Prabhakar to serve as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and once confirmed...

British brand urged to withdraw Â£850 Lord Hanuman perfume Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indians urged iconic British brand “Boadicea the Victorious”, selling luxury unisex fragrances, to immediately withdraw perfume named after deity Hanuman; calling it highly inappropriate. They maintain...

Hindi Club June online special Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: The calendar for the month of June brings some special events. June 5 is designated as an International Environment Day, June 19 was Fatherâ€™s Day and June...

Anniversary program at Hindu Mandir Lake County Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, hosted three-day-long annual celebration of the anniversary program last weekend from 24 to 26 June 2022. Hundreds of...

Enhanced streaming plans and prize money announced for the 2022 MiLC Season Premium production will bring enhanced broadcasts to fans across YouTube, Facebook and Willow TV platforms MiLC teams will compete for record prize money in American cricket, with the regular season...

Launch of two books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged entire India to dream big and has shown the world that dreams can be achieved if pursued with...

1stÂ annual rural-Nevada multi-faith dialogue India Post News Service NEVADA: The First-ever rural-Nevada multi-faith dialogue, involving diverse religions and denominations, will be held in Fallon, July 16.2022 It will involve dialogue among Christian (various denominations),...

Rishi Kumar wins while Anna Eshoo sees plummeting support India Post News Service In the recent California primary election of June 7, 2022, Rishi Kumar emerged victorious as one of two candidates continuing to the November general election. Kumar...

United Senior Pariwar Anniversary celebrations CHICAGO: The 14th ANNIVERSARY of UNITED SENIOR PARIWAR, Chicago, was celebrated on June 19 2022 at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville, with more than 500 members including Chief guest Consul Vinod...

Indian Consulate celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago, organized its main event at the famous Grant Park in Downtown Chicago, to commemorate the 8th International Day of...

Trailer out of ZEE5 Global and TVFâ€™s first Original Series, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the series will premiere on 8th July After announcing its first original series together on Womenâ€™s Day, ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South...

Californiaâ€™s youngest kids at acute risk from Covid-19 Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service U.S. children as young as 6-months are now eligible for coronavirus vaccines, and many parents are breathing a sigh of relief. Experts spoke at...

Swastika closer to becoming legal in California Babu Tangewala WASHINGTON DC: Following testimony at the Senate Public Safety Committee hearing at the California statehouse, bill AB2282 passed out of committee with a 4-0 vote, bringing the decriminalization...

US to distribute monkeypox vaccines nationwide to curb outbreak WASHINGTON: The White House said it will start distributing the monkeypox vaccines across the country to address the spread of the virus, focusing on people most at risk and communities...

Ala Hazrat Dargah condemns Udaipur killing BAREILY: The Ala Hazrat Dargah in Bareilly has now joined other Muslim organisations in condemning the violent incident in Udaipur where a tailor was slain for supporting BJP leader Nupur...

Rebel MLAs await SC hearing, will leave for Goa in evening GUWAHATI: The rebel MLAs along with their leader Eknath Shinde are waiting at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati after visiting the Kamakhya temple in the day for the supreme...

