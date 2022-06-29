1stÂ annual rural-Nevada multi-faith dialogue
India Post News Service
NEVADA: The First-ever rural-Nevada multi-faith dialogue, involving diverse religions and denominations, will be held in Fallon, July 16.2022
It will involve dialogue among Christian (various denominations), Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Bahaâ€™i, Native-American faiths; and even include an Atheist thinker. Christian speakers will represent Roman Catholic, Protestant, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints traditions.
After presentations, diverse religious leaders will be open to questions by the public. The organizers plan to make this gathering an annual feature.
Co-coordinators of this multi-faith dialogue; Fallon Epworth United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Dawn M. Blundell and distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed; point out: Peace lies at the heart of all religions. We have more in common than we have in conflict. A broader and more inclusive understanding of religion is necessary. Despite our seriously different traditions, honest dialogue among us brings us mutual enrichment and helps us create harmony in the community. We can learn from each other; Zed and Blundell add.
This dialogue event, to be held on Saturday, July 16, starting at 04:00 pm; at The Wolf Center, 457 Esmeralda Street, Fallon, Nevada; is free and open to all.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment