1st South Asian Drive-in facility at Falak Restaurant & Banquets 

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Masood Ali and Mannan Khan recently opened a new restaurant & banquet facility in the heart of the Indo-Pak commune located in Lombard, a south-side suburb of Chicago. The formal inauguration was held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 7 PM that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dinner for family, friends, and invited guests, many from medical profession, education, sports, and business.

Among those present included Iftekhar Shareef, Chairman FIA Board of Trustee, Keerthi Ravoori Ajay Agnihotri, Sanhita Agnihotri (Former Chandrakant Modi MD (Member of flying doctors team), Khurram Syed, Samina Shoukatulla, Rizwan ul Haque; Sajid Ali, Syed Ansar Rizvi, Syed Khalil Ullah, and Suresh Bodiwala.

Iftekhar Shareef, immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony greeted the owner Masood Ali a well-educated, entrepreneur who’s family hails from Hyderabad, India. He is known for his catering for community events and large functions for the past 15 years. Iftekhar Shareef said, “Masood Ali bought this Banquet Hall & Restaurant from Shri Surender Jain of Viceroy of India Restaurant. This place is known to the community for several years. During this tuff time of COVID, it’s hard to run a Banquet hall without the support of our community.”

After serving the community consistently for over 15-years providing delicious, high-quality food and excellent catering service, Masood Ali bring his fine dining experience at “Falak Restaurant and Banquets.” Itis dedicated to providing a consistently high standard of authentic Indian, Pakistani, and Persian cuisine with a high level of customer service. The restaurant offers a relaxed and friendly atmosphere for customers to enjoy delicious food with the best quality of ingredients blended with in-house spices, which makes our food taste authentic and unique.

Falak Restaurant and Banquets have the best Hyderabadi Dum biryani the hot favorite. It uses humanely raised and hand slaughtered poultry and meat, with vegetarian feed, free of hormones and antibiotics.

Due to COVID19 Masood and Mannan believe in “Safety First” for customers and its team and management decided to launch the drive-in facility that is expected to help in social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Ali said, “We have restaurant, carryout and banquets service, but had to think out of the box and launch the drive-in service.” We are open for indoor’s 25 % of limited seating. Currently, we are taking bookings for a banquet hall for 50 people and we are taking bookings for outdoor parties at a very reasonable price. We are open Saturday and Sunday 12 Noon – 10: PM; Monday-closed; Tuesday – Friday 12 Noon – 9 PM

Cyril Gaddam said, “I ordered half tray mutton biryani today. It was so delicious. They just took out the biryani from the oven and it was so fresh, and the meat was so tender. We really enjoyed the mutton biryani. I strongly suggest this place”.

Syed Quadri said that “I Loved the Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Super delicious! Very nice place to eat with the family, food was awesome”.

Jessica Young-Eleazarsaid that “We chose Falak for dinner because they had outdoor seating and we were not disappointed. The food was very yummy (Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Paneer, Butter Chicken, and Seekh Kebab) and the service was wonderful!”

Comments

comments