India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

1st South Asian Drive-in facility at Falak Restaurant & Banquets 

1st South Asian Drive-in facility at Falak Restaurant & Banquets 
July 10
16:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Masood Ali and Mannan Khan recently opened a new restaurant & banquet facility in the heart of the Indo-Pak commune located in Lombard, a south-side suburb of Chicago.  The formal inauguration was held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 7 PM that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dinner for family, friends, and invited guests, many from medical profession, education, sports, and business.

Among those present included Iftekhar Shareef, Chairman FIA Board of Trustee, Keerthi Ravoori Ajay Agnihotri, Sanhita Agnihotri (Former Chandrakant Modi MD (Member of flying doctors team), Khurram Syed, Samina Shoukatulla, Rizwan ul Haque; Sajid Ali, Syed Ansar Rizvi, Syed Khalil Ullah, and Suresh Bodiwala.

Falak Team

Falak Team

Iftekhar Shareef, immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony greeted the owner Masood Ali a well-educated, entrepreneur who’s family hails from Hyderabad, India. He is known for his catering for community events and large functions for the past 15 years. Iftekhar Shareef said, “Masood Ali bought this Banquet Hall & Restaurant from Shri Surender Jain of Viceroy of India Restaurant. This place is known to the community for several years. During this tuff time of COVID, it’s hard to run a Banquet hall without the support of our community.”

 After serving the community consistently for over 15-years providing delicious, high-quality food and excellent catering service, Masood Ali bring his fine dining experience at “Falak Restaurant and Banquets.” Itis dedicated to providing a consistently high standard of authentic Indian, Pakistani, and Persian cuisine with a high level of customer service. The restaurant offers a relaxed and friendly atmosphere for customers to enjoy delicious food with the best quality of ingredients blended with in-house spices, which makes our food taste authentic and unique. 

Falak Restaurant and Banquets have the best Hyderabadi Dum biryani the hot favorite. It uses humanely raised and hand slaughtered poultry and meat, with vegetarian feed, free of hormones and antibiotics. 

Due to COVID19 Masood and Mannan believe in “Safety First” for customers and its team and management decided to launch the drive-in facility that is expected to help in social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Ali said, “We have restaurant, carryout and banquets service, but had to think out of the box and launch the drive-in service.” We are open for indoor’s 25 % of limited seating. Currently, we are taking bookings for a banquet hall for 50 people and we are taking bookings for outdoor parties at a very reasonable price. We are open Saturday and Sunday 12 Noon – 10: PM; Monday-closed; Tuesday – Friday 12 Noon – 9 PM

Cyril Gaddam said, “I ordered half tray mutton biryani today. It was so delicious. They just took out the biryani from the oven and it was so fresh, and the meat was so tender. We really enjoyed the mutton biryani. I strongly suggest this place”.

 Syed Quadri said that “I Loved the Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Super delicious! Very nice place to eat with the family, food was awesome”.

flak ribbon cutting ceremony

Falak Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Jessica Young-Eleazarsaid that “We chose Falak for dinner because they had outdoor seating and we were not disappointed. The food was very yummy (Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Paneer, Butter Chicken, and Seekh Kebab) and the service was wonderful!”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    1st South Asian Drive-in facility at Falak ... - https://t.co/wRoLQbyTtV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/hKRhSzmqru
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 10:46 am

    #NRI, #Indians, #IndianAmericans, #Diaspora, #IndiansAbroad,#California , Greater Sacramento area, #Chicago,… https://t.co/u0h247TYd9
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 10:38 am

    #Police, Women’s Commission clear S ... - https://t.co/IOQno29N8I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/nt7UOs8RUY
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 10:30 am

    Raja Kumari unveils “Peace” – mantra of posi ... - https://t.co/IYRUnkD9ES Get your news featured use… https://t.co/L69DIOdold
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 10:27 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.