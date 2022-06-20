20 Indian fishermen released from Karachi jail KARACHI: Twenty Indian fishermen were released from the Malir District Jail, Karachi in and were sent to Lahore by bus from where they will be handed over to Indian authorities...

Nepal debates shifting of Everest base camp to safer site KATHMANDU: Nepal is debating the relocation of the Everest base camp due to increasing human activity and global warming threat that is making it unsafe. But officials said that no decision...

Pakistani duo among 4 terrorists killed in twin J&K encounters SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army neutralised four terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists, in two separate anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts, officials said on...

Odisha CM to visit Italy, Dubai to meet Pope BHUBANESHWAR: A high-level delegation of Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Rome and Dubai. Patnaik left for New Delhi on Saturday, from where he will lead the...

US police solve year-old killing of Indian-origin businessman while another shot dead NEW YORK: An Indian-origin businessman has been shot dead inside a store in the US this week while police have solved the year-old case of the killing of another in the...

Places to visit in Gangtok Gangtok, a magnificent and postcard-perfect scenic city nestled in the majestic Eastern Himalayas, has been enticing travellers for centuries, and its beauty will never fade away. It is one of...

Google’s new update brings VoLTE roaming support for Pixel devices WASHINGTON: American tech giant Google recently released the June 2022 software update for 10 Pixel smartphones, from 3a to 6 Pro, which bumped up the Android security patch level on...

Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in Kuortane Games NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lavished praise on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. Neeraj threw...

Father’s Day 2022: 7 Bollywood songs you can dedicate to your father NEW DELHI: From growing up holding onto our father’s shoulders to turning into best friends over the years, the bond we share with our fathers is one beyond words and...

Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao has become the talk of the town ever since the teaser for his upcoming movie ‘HIT: The First Case was released’. Amidst hectic promotions, the ‘Badhai...

Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’: Two actors killed in a van crash in Mexico MEXICO: Two actors from the Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ were killed, and six other cast or crew members were injured, when their van crashed near Mulege on the Baja...

Agnipath Scheme: Govt lists support measures for Agniveers, check out details NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of protests against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for military recruitments, the Centre has announced several beneficial measures to ensure support to Agniveers, said government...

PM Modi condemns terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the...

PM Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in Delhi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday. According to Prime Minister’s...

Agnipath protests: Section 144 in Narnaul, Palwal; Internet suspended in Ballabgarh MAHENDARGARH: The agitation against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme continued for the second consecutive day in Haryana. Protests erupted at Hero Honda Chowk in the Narnaul of Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on...

FIFA 2026 World Cup host cities announced for USA, Mexico and Canada ZURICH: A significant milestone on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 was reached on Friday as the 16 host cities that are due to stage matches at the...

Training of first Agniveers will begin in Dec 2022, active service to commence in middle of 2023: Army chief NEW DELHI: As the Central government is yet to announce the official date of commencement of the Agnipath scheme, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Friday said that the...

China blocks India-US proposal to designate Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under UNSC sanctions NEW YORK: China has blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of...

India-UK launches fourth round of talks on Free Trade Agreement GENEVA: India and Canada on Friday launched the fourth round of talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on the sidelines of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva. The...