20 Top California Newspaper Editorial Boards Endorse Effort to Repeal Ban on Affirmative Action

October 22
15:36 2020
OAKLAND, CA: Today the Yes on Proposition 16 campaign celebrated its 20 total editorial board endorsements from news outlets across California — dwarfing the opposition. 

The Los Angeles TimesSan Francisco ChronicleSan Diego Union-TribuneMercury NewsEast Bay TimesSacramento BeeFresno BeeModesto BeeSanta Cruz SentinelSanta Rosa Press DemocratDesert SunChico Enterprise RecordBay Area ReporterSing Tao DailyLos Angeles SentinelSan Diego Voice and Viewpoint, San Francisco Sun Reporter, Sacramento Observer, Black Voice News, and La Opinión have all endorsed this year’s ballot measure to repeal the ban on affirmative action and level the playing field for all Californians. 

In its endorsement of Proposition 16, the Los Angeles Times editorial board said, “We must act to dismantle the racism baked into our institutions, and voting yes on Proposition 16 on Nov. 3 will help.” The San Diego Union-Tribune said, “It is hard to think of an initiative that fits the moment better than Proposition 16.” The Mercury News said, “Proposition 16 would give the state’s universities and government a valuable tool they need to fight existing structural inequalities.” The San Francisco Chronicle said, “Californians who fund the government with their tax dollars deserve no less of a commitment to equal opportunity in the state’s interest. Vote yes on Prop. 16.”

Andy Wong, campaign manager of Yes on Proposition 16, celebrated the breadth of endorsements. “The diversity of these outlets — of the cities and constituencies they serve, of the kinds of stances they typically take on progressive ballot measures like ours — cannot be overstated. This diverse array of editorial board members see that Proposition 16 really is, as the San Diego Union-Tribune rightly said, an initiative that fits the moment. Proposition 16 represents a historic opportunity for California. It’s a major step we can take to fight structural racism and sexism, leveling the playing field for women and people of color across the state.” 

Finally, he said, “Proposition 16 stands up and demands equal opportunity for our diverse communities here in California — communities who may look to one of these very newspapers for insight. We believe that the breadth and the forcefulness of these endorsements will resonate with voters across the state, and will help us win on November 3.” 

The top California newspapers are joined in endorsing Proposition 16 by hundreds of prominent current and former elected officials, activists, and advocacy groups, including Senator Kamala Harris, Governor Newsom, founders of Black Lives Matter, Bernice King, Dolores Huerta, the NAACP, and the ACLU. 

