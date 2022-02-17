India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

2,000 Indian students scammed as 3 Canadian colleges shut after bankruptcy

2,000 Indian students scammed as 3 Canadian colleges shut after bankruptcy
February 17
14:09 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TORONTO: Over 2,000 Indian students, who face an uncertain future after three Montreal colleges closed last month by declaring bankruptcy, have demanded intervention by the Canadian government to give them justice.

The CCSQ College, M. College, and CDE College had collected millions of dollars in tuition fees from these students before closing. The students, many of whom have moved to different cities to stay with friends or relatives, say they have been scammed.

They are staging rallies to highlight their plight.

As some of the impacted students and their supporters raised slogans for justice at a rally in the Toronto suburb of Brampton on Wednesday, anxiety was writ large on their faces. They shouted slogans seeking intervention by the Canadian government to help them complete their courses from other colleges.

Those who were nearing completion of their courses must be allowed to finish on the basis of their old credits, they demanded. Many said they are running out of money as they cannot legally work for 20 hours a week – as allowed to international students.

Manpreet Kaur, a student from Longowal in Punjab, said she had deposited over $14,000 annual fee at M. College and was waiting to start her classes in early childhood education in January when the college declared bankruptcy.

“When I landed in Canada on October 9, I was told that since the college couldn’t find enough students the classes would start in January. But on January 6, students got an email about the college going bankrupt. It smacks of a scam,” said Manpreet who finished her masters in computers in India before coming to Canada.

Vishal Rana, a student from Karnal who was studying at CCSQ college to become medical office specialist, said, “I had just four months left of my 16-month course when the college suspended studies. I don’t know where to go.”

Rana had paid $24,000 in fees. Harwinder Singh, who came from Pehwa in Haryana to study a two-year business management course at M. College, said, “I deposited $21,500 for this course and I have finished only six months of my course. I am surviving on some money I saved while working. I don’t know what will happen.”

Gurkamaldeep Singh, a student from Moga, said he would have finished his business management course from M. College by June. “Now my biggest worry is whether I have to redo my course. We are told that the government has given the colleges to find buyers so that studies can resume.”

Gurkamaldeep said the students should be allowed to complete the remaining part of their courses at other institutions. “We should give us course completion letters so that we can join other colleges and also apply for work permits in order to survive,” he said. Over 700 students, who were taking online classes sitting in India, are among those who have been impacted by the closure of these colleges.

Also Read3 Indian-Americans among 8 people sentenced in call center fraud scheme in US

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCandaCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian Students in CanadaIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 18th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.