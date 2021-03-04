20,000+ free internship through AICTE’s online internship portal

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and CISCO, in association with NASSCOM FutureSkills PRIME, has launched the first of its kind â€˜Virtual Internshipâ€™ program.

The event graced by several eminent personalities, including AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Vice-Chairman Professor MP Poonia, Chief Coordinating Officer Shri Chandrasekhar Buddha, CISCO President Shri Sameer Garde, IT/ITes SSC, NASSCOM FutureSkills, CEO Shri Amit Aggarwal, Corporate, Academic Initiatives head of FutureSkills Shri Venkatraman Umakanth and Dr. Sandhya Chintala, CEO of IT- ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM.

“The internship program offered by AICTE will helpfine-tune the skills of job aspirants in the country. Through this collaboration program, we offer internship opportunities for more than 20,000 students. We believe that this internship program will enhance the skills and increase youth employability in India through learning by doing,” said Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe.

AICTE Vice Chairman Professor MP Poonia said connecting Industries with institutes is need of an hour, through initiatives of this kind, AICTE inline with National Education Policy,

is providing a platform for students to enrich their skill.

CISCO president Sameer Garde said that “the learning content provided by CISCO will help to conduct the virtual internship program effectively, thus aiding the students and graduates to tone their skills effectively which will, in turn, help them to compete successfully in this competitive job market.”

“Through this internship program, we aim to create widespread awareness among citizens regarding new digital technologies that are quite crucial to succeed in their career. The program will also help candidates get certified in these technologies, thus enabling both job seekers and job creators,” added Umakanth.

Under this internship program, enrolled candidates will be aided by a series of learning content provided by CISCO run on the NASSCOM FutureSkills PRIME platform.

