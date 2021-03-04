India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

20,000+ free internship through AICTE’s online internship portal

20,000+ free internship through AICTE’s online internship portal
March 04
12:32 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and CISCO, in association with NASSCOM FutureSkills PRIME, has launched the first of its kind â€˜Virtual Internshipâ€™ program.

The event graced by several eminent personalities, including AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Vice-Chairman Professor MP Poonia, Chief Coordinating Officer Shri Chandrasekhar Buddha, CISCO President Shri Sameer Garde, IT/ITes SSC, NASSCOM FutureSkills, CEO Shri Amit Aggarwal, Corporate, Academic Initiatives head of FutureSkills Shri Venkatraman Umakanth and Dr. Sandhya Chintala, CEO of IT- ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM.

“The internship program offered by AICTE will helpfine-tune the skills of job aspirants in the country. Through this collaboration program, we offer internship opportunities for more than 20,000 students. We believe that this internship program will enhance the skills and increase youth employability in India through learning by doing,” said Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe.

AICTE Vice Chairman Professor MP Poonia said connecting Industries with institutes is need of an hour, through initiatives of this kind, AICTE inline with National Education Policy,
is providing a platform for students to enrich their skill.

CISCO president Sameer Garde said that “the learning content provided by CISCO will help to conduct the virtual internship program effectively, thus aiding the students and graduates to tone their skills effectively which will, in turn, help them to compete successfully in this competitive job market.”

“Through this internship program, we aim to create widespread awareness among citizens regarding new digital technologies that are quite crucial to succeed in their career. The program will also help candidates get certified in these technologies, thus enabling both job seekers and job creators,” added Umakanth.

Under this internship program, enrolled candidates will be aided by a series of learning content provided by CISCO run on the NASSCOM FutureSkills PRIME platform. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Best PC Sports Games You Must Try - https://t.co/SAUJhBSqdH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #BestPCGames #Betting #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #DreamzBetting #DreamzCasino #DreamzCasinoCanada #DreamzCasinoLogin #DreamzReview
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 3:10 pm

@ANI: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan (in file photo) will be BJP's Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming #KeralaAssemblyElections2021: State BJP chief K Surendran https://t.co/EgQVQ5RSQi
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 1:03 pm

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar Meets Indian Media - https://t.co/oyOybtLU95 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianConsulGeneralAmitKumar #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:28 am

LA County Combats Hunger in Pandemic - https://t.co/ZCDISPP1sK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:11 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.