2021 Annual SABAN Awards Gala Night India Post News Service LOS ANGELES, CA: SABAN2021 (South Asian Biz Awards Nationwide) is a national annual business gala event of reception, dinner, awards, and entertainment of South Asians business...

Sabu Syriac awarded Best South Asian Professional 2021 Bhartti Kumar It is an honor to see hard work being noticed by the surrounding community. This glorious moment is what Sabu Syriac experienced as being recognized as the Best...

Houston Chapter of Sewa International celebrates Year of Dedication, Effort, Achievements India Post News Service HOUSTON, TX: Sewa International had a gala celebration on December 12, 2021, highlighting the year-round work of its volunteers and their accomplishments in responding to and...

Jesse White extends driver’s license ID Card expiration dates Harish Rao CHICAGO: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months – from Jan. 1,...

MKCA, USA Celebrates Nathal Fest – 2021 Austin Prabhu CHICAGO: The Mangalorean Konkan Christian Association celebrated its 20th annual Christmas Celebration at St. Hubert’s Church Hall at Hoffman Estates, a Chicago suburb. In Konkani language, it is popularly...

On the record with Governor Gavin Newsom: California continues to lead the fight against covid-19 Governor Gavin Newsom Since the early days of the pandemic, California has led the nation’s fight against COVID-19 through robust vaccination efforts rooted in science and data. This has helped...

Staying safe from COVID-19 this Holiday Season Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service With COVID-19 cases rising again, California imposed a new mask mandate starting Dec 15 that will last until at least Jan. 15. The state’s...

The Ghosts of COVID: Past, Present, and Future Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service 2021 ushered in a new chapter to the story of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even as vaccines became available, the world faced the more lethal...

COVID-19: DDMA’s decision to run buses, metro at 50 pc capacity receives mixed reactions NEW DELHI: After city buses and metro in the national capital began to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, people around the city expressed their concerns as they are...

Year-ender: From baggy pants to bold prints, here are the fashion trends that ruled 2021 NEW DELHI: While some fashion trends go out of style, some make a comeback, leaving their impact on society, something we have observed time and again. 2021 wasn’t quite the...

Hugh Jackman tests COVID-19 positive, ‘The Music Man’ cancels performances till January 1 WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Music Man’ has cancelled performances through the end of...

Akshay Kumar shares a love-filled birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar penned a beautiful message to mark the 47th birthday of his better half, writer Twinkle Khanna. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Akshay posted...

Omicron risk remains ‘very high’: WHO GENEVA: The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains “very high”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday as the world continues to witness the...

Uttar Pradesh declared as COVID-affected state LUCKNOW: Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as a COVID-affected state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad in an order dated December 27, said...

Entire credit for my success goes to my father: Shami CENTURION: India pacer Mohammed Shami has said that the entire credit for his success goes to his late father, who had passed away in 2017. Shami’s remarks came as he...

Equity indices open flat; IndusInd, Reliance major gainers MUMBAI: Indian equity markets on Wednesday opened flat with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in negative. At 9.16 am, the Sensex was down 136.33 points or 0.24 per cent...

American Telugu Association facilitates investment in Indian startups HYDERABAD: The American Telugu Association (ATA) has facilitated a $20 million investment in Indian startups by organising business seminars since 2014. According to the association, which is working to promote Telugu...

Massive winter storm hits US Pacific Northwest WASHINGTON: Thousands of people in the US’ Pacific Northwest were without power after a massive winter storm slammed the region, dumping nearly 30 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada...

Delhi Government directs police to take strict action against those violating COVID curfew NEW DELHI: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases and a night curfew in place to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has directed police and other...