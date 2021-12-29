2021 Annual SABAN Awards Gala Night
India Post News Service
LOS ANGELES, CA: SABAN2021 (South Asian Biz Awards Nationwide) is a national annual business gala event of reception, dinner, awards, and entertainment of South Asians business community in America. The SABAN2021, the Annual event, was held on Thursday December 09, 2021 at the Cerritos Sheraton Hotel, Cerritos, California.
We, the emerging community “South Asian Americans,” the vibrant and hardworking community, dedicated to create and develop the South Asian American market as an integral part of our national economy. We are working towards the harmony of entrepreneurial diversity community-at-large. We the Americans, South Asian Americans, Indian Americans, are with a common goal of economic stability, growth, & prosperity of America & global leadership in business. Also fashion show was organized by Smita Vasant of India fashion week.
The main attraction of the gala night was the SOUTH ASIAN BUSINESS AWARDS presentations and the recipients of the gala event. The different best South Asian category awards recipients are: Kaveri Nathan of Rock A Bella Creations; Mahomed Khan of Star Power of Peace; Faysal Mozumder of Abedin Sons Traders; Ramshankar Tashildar of RAMBABU Sweets; Murtajur Rahman of Cox Capital Group, LLC; Yogi Patel of Lebon Hospitality Inc; Parimal Shah of Pioneer Money Corp.; and Sabu Syriac, CPA of Syriac CPA, Tax & Accounting Services. The South Asians Corporate Partners award went to SoCal Gas and City of Hope OC.
The Chairman’s awards for community outreach were presented to Suzanna Choi, Tammy Martin-Ryles, and Julian Canete. The Chairman of the SABAN2021 event was Ranjit Siva; the Executive Director was Mohammed Islam,
