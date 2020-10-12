2021: Gambling with Technology

The past few years have seen an explosion of new technology in every aspect of our lives from the cars we drive, to the phones we use and the homes we run. And in 2020, the entire world realised the importance of technology in keeping us in contact with our families, schools and workplaces as well as tracking, tracing and sharing information to help tackle the pandemic.

Technology has not only transformed our daily lives but is transforming many industries and businesses, such as online casinos. Technology and gambling are not usually linked in the same sentence but there is a definite connection. In fact, online casinos are early adopters of technology that is set to become more mainstream as we go through 2021.

So what does 2021 have in store for us and how will it change our gambling world? Many industry analysts have had to make changes to their market predictions as a result of the pandemic but there are still some generic trends that will impact the industry.

Speeding up

5G is one technology that is forecast to continue to grow. The main advantage of 5G over 4G is the speed of delivery of data and this will have a positive impact on online gaming. One of the reasons for players to abandon a site is slow speed.

So, not only will 5G minimise the number of players leaving, but it will allow casinos to introduce more console-style games on mobile devices and therefore appeal to younger audiences (and increase their customer base). Casinos will also be able to offer more interactive experiences such as live versions of the more traditional casino games such as poker or roulette.

Making links

Of course, as we have learned to live a more online existence in 2020, many of these habits will change our human behaviour. We have seen how restaurants and bars have had to adapt their business models during lockdowns. Now, as the online gambling industry becomes more competitive, casino operators are having to look for ways to create customer loyalty and entice new customers. This is often done by offering promotions such as free spins and bonuses – all without wagering requirements. So, anything you win is yours to keep.

Now, using technology, what better way is there than to link up with local service providers for an even better all-round customer experience? So, you could visit a new online casino and link your gaming experience with a local bar or restaurant Your food would be brought right to you at home while you are online or you could be given bonuses or free spins for playing online while in the restaurant or bar. This would easily be accomplished using already-available geo-fencing technology which allows adverts to be shown whenever someone is in the vicinity of a particular location.

Making sense

Artificial Intelligence is another area that will continue to develop in 2021. AI helps us to analyse the world around us, spot connections and to deal with big data that standard computers and processes simply cannot handle.

AI is perfect for online casinos due to the vast amount of data in existence and the split-second decisions that need to be made. Consider the identification of patterns that could uncover potential scams and cheats, or the identification of gambling addiction by monitoring behaviour patterns. Using this intelligence, the player’s account could then be automatically frozen or play suspended to protect the player.

We might also consider how AI could be used to continuously improve the online experience by measuring customer interactions against certain stimuli or identifying games or themes that are more popular than otherss

Virtual reality

As people learn to spend more time online in every aspect of their lives, there are bound to be behavioural shifts that will spill over into the online gambling world such as better graphics, more interaction and even the world of virtual reality.

VR is perfect for younger generations who have grown up with fast-paced 3-D graphics and demand a more interactive experience. And VR is also boosted by the introduction of 5G as well as the lowering of costs of VR sets. This generation would probably not have considered a traditional bricks-and-mortar casino but, when presented with an interactive game that requires a degree of gaming-style skill, these players are probably happy to try out the online casino experience. As a result, the casino industry has an entire new customer base at its feet.

A final thought

2020 has certainly been a year of change and has highlighted our reliance on technology – in fact, it has become our lifeline. Technology is transforming all types of industry and businesses, including online casinos. The ones that will survive and grow will be the ones to embrace new technology, trial new ideas and improve customer experience. We have learned that no one can foretell what is in store for us – everything can change in an instant. But one thing we do know is that technology will never stand still and we can look forward to even more exciting developments in 2021.

Comments

comments