India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

21-School districts in Pennsylvania closing on Diwali-day

21-School districts in Pennsylvania closing on Diwali-day
July 09
13:59 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

PENNSYLVANIA: The 21 public school districts in Pennsylvania closing schools for students on October 24 (Diwali-day) this year  prompting a group  of well meaning Indian Americans pitching for  all public school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali.

Diwali falls on October 24 this year; and 2022-2023 calendars of Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area, Great Valley, Greenville Area, Lower Moreland Township, New Hope-Solebury, North Penn, Owen J. Roberts, Pennsbury, Punxsutawney Area, Spring-Ford Area, Unionville-Chadds Ford, Upper Darby, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion Area, West Chester Area school districts in Pennsylvania show holiday for students on October 24.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was simply not fair with Hindu pupils of most of the schools in Pennsylvania, as they had to be at school on their most popular festival while schools were closed around commemoration of other religious days.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism said that since it was important for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children; closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating Pennsylvania schools were to their faith.

It is now pitched that all Pennsylvania schools, public-private-charter-independent-parochial, to seriously look into declaring Diwali as an official holiday, thus recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education. Zed noted that awareness about ‘other’ religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would make Pennsylvania students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty and Pennsylvania Board of Education Chairperson Karen Farmer White are urge to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in all the Pennsylvania public schools, and persuading the private-charter-independent-parochial schools to follow.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

Comments

comments

Tags
CommunityDiwali HolidaysDiwali Holidays in SchoolsIndian originIndian Students in USANRIUS Diwali
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.