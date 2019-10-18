Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

22 projects cleared to boost pilgrimage tourism in Mathura

22 projects cleared to boost pilgrimage tourism in Mathura
October 18
15:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MATHURA, Uttar Pradesh: To boost pilgrimage tourism in Mathura, the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (Braj Pilgrimage Development Council) has cleared 22 projects to develop infrastructure in the district, an official said.
Initially, the focus will be on projects involving development of Gokul, Nandgaon, Barsana, Vrindaban and Mathura, Chief Executive Officer of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Nagendra Pratap said.

“Green signal has been given to 22 projects at a cost of Rs 4,232 lakh by the district-level committee chaired by Shailjakant Mishra, Vice President of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad,” Pratap said.
Braj, also known as Brij or Brijbhoomi, is a region mainly around Mathura-Vrindavan and is considered to be the land of Lord Krishna. The area stretches from Mathura, Jalesar, Agra, Hathras and Aligarh to Etah, Mainpuri and Farrukhabad districts.

In Gokul, the projects include setting up a tourist facilitation center at a cost of Rs 393.55 lakh, construction of a new ghat and beautification of Holi chabutara (platform) at a cost of Rs 226.64 lakh, he said.
Pratap said around Rs 217 lakh will be spent on the renovation of Brambhand ghat in Gokul and other ghats in Chintaharan Mahadeo Mahaban too will be refurbished for Rs 121.36 lakh.

An ambitious plan for the facelift of Nandgaon includes setting up of tourist facilitation centers, building toilet blocks and beautification of roads among others, he said.
Solar lights will be put up on Kosi Kokilavan road and the Kokilavan Parikrama road to ease pilgrimage to Shani temple situated in the town, Pratap said.
Pratap said he is expecting a boost in influx of domestic as well as international tourists in the district after the completion of all the projects. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will the Modi-Xi Informal summit boost up India-China ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

22 projects cleared to boost pilgrimage ... - https://t.co/uIqKk36fwY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/o7dZJ5H71X
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 18, 2019, 9:30 am

Kerala among top 20 global trending destinations for 2020: Survey - https://t.co/clkPlGrBrv Get your news featured… https://t.co/LKapCSD2JI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 18, 2019, 9:26 am

Tourists to fill up safety bond at Dudhwa National Park now - https://t.co/HDlouMkbKK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ezyIPtYTxA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 18, 2019, 9:24 am

Two religious sites in J&K being developed as #Tourist destinations: BJP - https://t.co/Bfsx4rYjkR Get your news f… https://t.co/yZgZp1y9F2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 18, 2019, 9:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.