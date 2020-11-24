India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

221 people stranded in Pakistan amid COVID lockdown return to India

221 people stranded in Pakistan amid COVID lockdown return to India
November 24
10:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ATARI: Almost after eight months, 221 people who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to India on Monday.

“Out of the total passengers, 135 are NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa holders, 11 are Pakistan nationals and 75 Indians. These people were stranded due to the lockdown,” an officer at the Attari border told ANI.
He added that a medical team from a local hospital would conduct COVID-19 test of all the people arriving here. A returnee, who had gone to Pakistan to attend the last rights of her mother, said that she was unable to return home because of the lockdown.

“I had gone to Pakistan because my mother had passed away, but due to the lockdown, we could not return home. With great difficulty, after eight months, I have come back home,” Heena said.

Another returnee, who had gone to visit his wife and child in Pakistan, was elated when asked how he felt to finally coming back to India after eight months. “It feels good to finally come back home,” he said.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan last week announced that it will be facilitating the return of 221 people, including 75 stranded Indian nationals, to India on November 23. In a Twitter post, the High Commission of India in Pakistan said that a total of 135 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders, 75 Indian nationals and 11 spouses of NORI visa holders will be repatriated to India. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'Frontline workers will be first to ... - https://t.co/avqpxkokiB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 12:16 pm

    #UK Home Office says Shamima Begum still national ... - https://t.co/qAdIbCBG7h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BorisJohnson #Britain #England #ISISBrideShamimaBegum #JointTerrorismAnalysisCentre #London #RIshiSUnakHometown #RishiSunakNetWorth #RishiSunakPhotos
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 10:30 am

    New therapy for flu may help ... - https://t.co/7BBa62viUz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaVaccineIndia #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #COVIDVaccine #DrHarshVardhan #FluVsCorona #Health
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 10:26 am

    PM-CM meet: Kejriwal blames Covid ... - https://t.co/w0Ts6mfDal Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 10:18 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.