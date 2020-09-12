India Post News Paper

24 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE Mains

24 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE Mains
September 12
09:54 2020
NEW DELHI: A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile score in the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains 2020 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday late night declared the results JEE Mains. Over 8.67 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main this year which was conducted from September 1 to 6, after it was postponed on several occasions due to Covid-19.

Eight students from Telangana were among the 24 candidates who topped the engineering entrance examination while five students from Delhi and four from Rajasthan also achieved the perfect 100 percentile score.

Chukka Tanuja from Telangana was the sole female with 100 percentile score.

The perfect score candidates include Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Nishant Agarwal, Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta from Delhi, Harshvardhan Agarwal, Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana, Landa Jitendra, YSS Narasimha Naidu, Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar, from Andhra Pradesh, Swayam Chube from Maharashtra, R Muhender Raj, Parth Dwivedi, Akhil Agrawal, Akhil Jain from Rajasthan, Vadapali Anand Narasimha, Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Chukka Tanuja, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana.

“I congratulate the toppers of JEE(Mains). I also thank everyone involved in the #JEE exam and for declaring results in 4 days,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet. “This is testimony to the spirit of cooperative federalism and young #AatmaNirbharBharat under Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership. Despite odds, we prove ourselves,” he added.

This year, the JEE cut-off percentile for general category candidates in the common rank list (CRL) is 90.3765335, up from 89.7548849 in 2019. According to NTA, the total number of unique candidates appeared in JEE(Main) Examination (January and April/September-2020) was 10.23 lakh.

The Examination was conducted without any glitch in 660 centres in 232 cities including 8 outside India.

