Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

248 Indians cleared after coronavirus quarantine

248 Indians cleared after coronavirus quarantine
February 18
16:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MANESAR: A total of 248 Indians, mostly students, suspected to be affected by coronavirus and who had undergone treatment at an Indian Army quarantine base in Manesar, are all set to return home on Tuesday.

These students who came in distress from China’s Wuhan heaved a sigh of relief after they came to know that they will be taken to Indian Army quarantine area for two weeks. But the Army, which after a short notice on January 27 started setting up the quarantine base for these affected students, were taken aback after civilian contractors refused to provide waste management system and electricians and plumbers also backed out at the last moment.

“We are Indian Army soliders. We will never back out. We set up the quarantine area within two days. All the students were brought and now all of them are healthy and have no sign of coronavirus,” Major General R. Datta told IANS.

The officer further stated that they have suggested the students to take care for the next 14 days and if they face any health problem, they should immediately report to the concerned civil hospital.

“We had made arrangements for whoever had any symptoms so they could be taken to the base hospital,” the officer said. “We had 10 barracks and we formed a group of 22 students and thereafter segregated them,” said Major General Datta who was heading the entire set up.

Their luggage was also treated and buses in which they travelled were also disinfected and sent back. There were morning and evening teams to check the students. When they were out of barracks, the facility was also disinfected. “All the students had given a consent for quarantine. They were informed over there. Our team was counselling them and we had psychologists for these students,” the officer said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

  • Yes (50%, 106 Votes)
  • No (50%, 104 Votes)

Total Voters: 210

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

248 Indians cleared after #Coronavirus quarantine - https://t.co/sP9ls0lnnk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/MFetIY79Jz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:46 am

Australia appoints new high commissioner to India - https://t.co/VcR9OPcqZz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:44 am

Corona outbreak hits industries dependent on Chinese parts - https://t.co/fiePdqZZqh Get your news featured use… https://t.co/m7DyEefgeY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:41 am

Indian engineer falls to his death from Dubai building - https://t.co/X992T2CXHV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/S1XbEclhB5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.