24,882 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India, recovery rate at 96.82 pc

24,882 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India, recovery rate at 96.82 pc
March 13
10:52 2021
NEW DELHI: As many as 24,882 new COVID-19 cases and 19,957 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total number positive cases in the country reached 1,13,33,728, including 2,02,022 active cases and 1,09,73,260 recoveries.
The death toll stands at 1,58,446 including 140 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country reached 96.82 per cent on Saturday. As many as 2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far. Of these, 20,53,537 were done in the last 24 hours. As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,58,39,273 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. 8,40,635 were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states in the country with 15,817 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 1,10,485 while the death toll stands at 52,723. (ANI) 

