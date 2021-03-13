Biden spokesperson defends statement ‘Indians taking over’ US NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden’s spokesperson has defended his assertion that Indian Americans are “taking over the country” against criticism that it could play into the hands of racists. Jen...

US Defence Secy to visit India to discuss partnership NEW YORK: On the heels of the Quad summit, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit India next week to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as Washington focuses on China...

Rajdarbar Realty Group projects drawing traction as business establishments usher big growth prospects in tier 2 cities The growth prospects are surging in Tier 2 cities due to a number of factors that include reverse migration, growth of industries, better connectivity and availability of land. In particular,...

Nick Jonas drops music video of ‘Spaceman’ featuring Priyanka Chopra WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas recently dropped the music video of his latest single ‘Spaceman’ from his new album of the same name and it’s safe to say that the track...

George Floyd’s family settles suit Against Minneapolis for USD 27 Million MINNEAPOLIS: The family of George Floyd, the African American man whose death set off a wave of protests after a video showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck...

PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence: Foreign Minister Abdul Momen DHAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on March 26 to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,...

ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560 NEW DELHI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out on Friday at Satish Dhawan...

24,882 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India, recovery rate at 96.82 pc NEW DELHI: As many as 24,882 new COVID-19 cases and 19,957 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. With the...

IOC Session approves Olympic Agenda 2020+5 as strategic roadmap to 2025 LAUSANNE: After a lively debate, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Session on Friday unanimously approved Olympic Agenda 2020+5 as the new strategic roadmap of the IOC and the Olympic Movement...

India’s vaccine capacity to be expanded with support from Quad to assist Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi NEW DELHI: India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, the US and Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez part ways after four years together WASHINGTON: It’s over between one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about couples- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The duo has parted ways after nearly four years of dating. The power couple, who got...

Judge allows US city of Austin to defy Texas order to lift mask mandate WASHINGTON: US Judge Lora Livingston has allowed the Texas city of Austin to defy Governor Greg Abbott’s order that terminated the statewide mask mandate, Mayor Steve Adler said in a...

Ind vs Eng: Competition brings out the best in me, says Archer AHMEDABAD: After bagging three wickets in the first T20I against India on Friday, England pacer Jofra Archer said that competition brings out the best in him. England defeated India by...

The first Gandhi King legacy round table summit Suresh Bodiwala and Dave Vasudevan CHICAGO: The first of its type, Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit was organized by the U.S. Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force (MEATF) in cooperation with...

Miami sportswear firm Asked to withdraw Ganesh leggings Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Hugely piqued Indian Americans have strongly pitched Miami (Florida) headquartered firm Martha Acuna Sports Wear for immediate withdrawal of Ganesh Lavanda Leggings, carrying images of Hindu deity...

Harare Temples reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns India Post News Service HARARE: Two Hindu temples in Harare (Zimbabwe), run by The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH), which had been closed for months due to COVID-19, are opening again...

IACA celebrates President’s Day by “Honoring our Heroes” Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Indian American Cultural Association (IACA) celebrated President’s Day on Saturday, February 27 2021 at the Mall of India in Naperville, a Chicago suburb To commemorate President’s Day,...

Jesse White cautions investors Babbu Tangewala CHICAGO: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White pitched that investors be wary of Internet and social media schemes promoting precious metals, cryptocurrencies, promissory notes and foreign exchange markets....

Ankh Jad di – Music video by Pratibha Jairath for memories of young love Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Can you take a sweet Punjabi song and amp it up to be a pulsating club number? Apparently, you can and the proof is in the fabulous...