25-years ill treatment of Hindu & Muslim students at Harvard
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: Well-groomed members of communities are shocked at what Editorial Board of Harvard Crimson (student daily of Harvard University) revealed: “Harvard students of Muslim and Hindu faiths must practice their religion in the basement of the freshman dormitory Canaday. This facility has reportedly no windows, no sunlight, and too little space to pray without waiting in line.”
RajanZed President of Universal Society of Hinduism urged Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow and its Board of Overseers President Helena Buonanno Foulkes to look into this blatant mistreatment and dereliction, which was allowed to continue for so long.
Rajanadded that it was perturbing to learn that Harvard Hindu and Muslim students had to practice their religion in “low-ceilinged, dark, isolated rooms in the basement”, which was “in stark contrast to the spaces on campus” which students of some other faiths enjoyed.
He pointed out that an educational institution like Harvard should not be in the business of celebrating, nurturing and respecting certain religions; while neglecting, disregarding and maltreating some others.
The Harvard Crimson, which claims to be “nation’s oldest continuously published daily college newspaper”, was founded in 1873. Over 25 Crimson alumni said to have won the Pulitzer Prize and its past editors included Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.
