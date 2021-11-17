India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

25-years ill treatment of Hindu & Muslim students at Harvard

25-years ill treatment of Hindu & Muslim students at Harvard
November 17
10:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Well-groomed members of communities are shocked at what Editorial Board of Harvard Crimson (student daily of Harvard University) revealed: “Harvard students of Muslim and Hindu faiths must practice their religion in the basement of the freshman dormitory Canaday. This facility has reportedly no windows, no sunlight, and too little space to pray without waiting in line.”

RajanZed President of Universal Society  of Hinduism urged Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow and its Board of Overseers President Helena Buonanno Foulkes to look into this blatant mistreatment and dereliction, which was allowed to continue for so long. 

Rajanadded that it was perturbing to learn that Harvard Hindu and Muslim students had to practice their religion in “low-ceilinged, dark, isolated rooms in the basement”, which was “in stark contrast to the spaces on campus” which students of some other faiths enjoyed. 

 He pointed out that an educational institution like Harvard should not be in the business of celebrating, nurturing and respecting certain religions; while neglecting, disregarding and maltreating some others. 

The Harvard Crimson, which claims to be “nation’s oldest continuously published daily college newspaper”, was founded in 1873.  Over 25 Crimson alumni said to have won the Pulitzer Prize and its past editors included Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHarvard UniversityHindu Students in HarvardHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.