3 Chinese, 1 Afghan held at IGI with gold worth Rs 2.5 cr

NEW DELHI: Four foreigners have been arrested in two separate incidents at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying over 7.5 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore, a Customs official said on Monday.

In the first incident, three Chinese nationals were arrested for trying to smuggle 4.5 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore, Amandeep Singh, Additional Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, said.

The trio landed at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday from Hong Kong.

They were intercepted by the Customs Officers after they had crossed the Green Channel, the official said.

The officials recovered assorted type of gold weighing 4.52 kg, some of which were worn by them, Singh said, adding that gold screws were also found concealed inside the stroller bags of the passengers.

The total value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 1,42,61,255.

In the second incident, an Afghan national was arrested for allegedly carrying gold bars worth approximately Rs 1.07 crore.

He landed at the IGI airport on Sunday from Afghanistan.

The Customs Officers at the airport found two gold bars weighing 3.095 kg worth Rs 1,07,62,553 which were concealed inside his shoes.

For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods. PTI

