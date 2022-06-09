3 Connecticut school districts to close on Diwali in 2022

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Three Connecticut public school districts decided closing schools on Diwali this year, which may pave way for all public school districts and private-charter-independent schools in the State to close on their most popular festival Diwali.

Diwali falls on October 24 this year; and 2022-2023 calendars of Newington, South Windsor and Avon Public Schools show their schools closed for students on October 24.

RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated since it was important for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children; closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating Connecticut schools were to their faith.

If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali, Zed asked. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion, Zed added.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker and Connecticut State Board of Education Chairperson Karen DuBois-Walton; are urged to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in all the stateâ€™s public schools,

Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

