India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

3 Covid vax currently in testing phase in India: PM

3 Covid vax currently in testing phase in India: PM
August 15
13:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said three vaccines are currently under testing phase in India and their mass production will begin as soon as the scientists give the green signal.

As the world inches closer to a Covid-19 vaccine with many vaccine candidates under final trials, the Prime Minister speaking from the rampart of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, assured the nation that the fight against the pandemic was progressing in the right direction and at right pace.

The Prime Minister’s assurance came at a time when the number of India’s Covid-19 cases have crossed the 24.50-lakh mark. “Not only one or two, there are three Corona vaccines presently under testing phase in India. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country’s preparation is also ready for their mass production,” Modi said in his 90-minute address to the nation.

Modi’s announcement came just three days after the first meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, a NITI Aayog panel in which the Union Health Ministry has said that the country would leverage domestic vaccine production capacity.

The Prime Minister reminded everyone that there was only one lab for testing in our country when the Coronavirus first appeared in the country and now India has more than 1,400 labs.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of Covid warriors, saying “in this extraordinary time of corona, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen, servicemen, and many other people are working continuously round the clock, regardless of their lives, with a sense of service”.

Modi expressed his condolences to all those people in various parts of the country who have been facing natural calamities and disasters and assured them his full support in their hour of need.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM Modi's I-Day message to ... - https://t.co/7zXEa6uFNK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/FRfUUp3TVk
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:51 am

    Indian Consulate in #Dubai to livestream ... - https://t.co/3LpFXKkzr7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Wk8Y8sBmcY
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:47 am

    India to launch 10-year project to conserve Gangetic #Dolphins - https://t.co/7liQtFwpBa Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/2xcjE0gh1G
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:44 am

    EU reaches 1st deal to ... - https://t.co/4GcSy1LZ8P Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BuyCoronaVaccineâ€¦ https://t.co/uZyZhluXXO
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.