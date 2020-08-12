India Post News Paper

3 dead in B’luru, 110 arrested for rioting over FB post

August 12
15:31 2020
BENGALURU: Three people have reportedly died and several others injured in the arson that resulted after an inflammatory social media post in parts of East Bengaluru. Over 100 rioters have been arrested, said the police on Wednesday.

Around 60 police personnel have sustained injuries in the violent incidents of stone pelting and attacks by rioters that erupted on Tuesday evening. Police had to resort to firing in order to bring the situation under control.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city while curfew was clamped in the D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police station limits. On Tuesday, the two police stations were targets of the violence.

City Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that 110 rioters have been arrested in connection with the violence. He also tweeted that the nephew of local MLA, accused of circulating an offensive Facebook post, has been arrested.

Police officials said that protestors had rained bottles at a police van transporting police personnel to the affected area.

Property of the Congress Legislator from Pulakeshi Nagar constituency was attacked and vandalised while several police vehicles were damaged in the violence unleashed by the irate mob on Tuesday.

