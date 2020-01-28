Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

3 Indian-Americans among 8 people sentenced in call center fraud scheme in US

3 Indian-Americans among 8 people sentenced in call center fraud scheme in US
January 28
11:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Three Indian-Americans are among eight people sentenced by a US court for their roles in a sophisticated India-based call center fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of Americans, resulting in over USD 3.7 million in losses.

Those sentenced on Monday were Mohamed Kazim Momin, 33, (Georgia); Rodrigo Leon-Castillo, 46, (Texas); Mohmed Sozab Momin, 23, (Georgia); Drue Kyle Riggins, 24, (Georgia); Nicholas Alexander Deane, 26, (Georgia), Palak Kumar Patel, 30, (Georgia), Jantz Parrish Miller, 25, (Georgia) and Devin Bradford Pope, 25, (Georgia).

Their sentences ranged from six months to four years and nine months in prison.

US Attorney Byung J “BJay” Pak said that according to the charges and other information presented in the court, these defendants were involved in a sophisticated scheme organised by co-conspirators in India, including a network of call centers in Ahmedabad.

Using information obtained from data brokers and other sources, call center operators called potential victims while impersonating officials from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or individuals offering fictitious payday loans, federal prosecutors said.

The call center operators would then threaten potential victims with arrest, imprisonment, or fines if they did not pay taxes or penalties to the government. “IRS and payday loan phone schemes seek to profit by exploiting United States citizens, including the elderly and most vulnerable members of our community,” said US Attorney Pak.

The US will prosecute companies and individuals in India and in this country who choose to steal from vulnerable victims, he said. These eight people were charged along with five Indian call centers and seven Indian nationals in a 27-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in september 2018. The government is seeking extradition of Indian nationals.

“If the victims agreed to pay, the call centers would immediately turn to a network of US-based co-conspirators to liquidate and launder the extorted funds by purchasing prepaid debit cards or through wire transfers, including through MoneyGram and Western Union, to the attention of fictitious names and US-based defendants and their co-conspirators,” said the Department of Justice. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

3 Indian-Americans among 8 people sentenced in call center fraud scheme in US - https://t.co/BE0XVfRnoC Get your n… https://t.co/KYYh3r9kDc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 5:35 am

Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh,asserts Modi govt will ... - https://t.co/3IBA5Ddyxg Get your news… https://t.co/5agE4nklPW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 5:32 am

Pak anti-terrorism court adjourns hearing ... - https://t.co/tP6p0eBxJ4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oTL6GR39nu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 5:30 am

Sri Lanka suspends visa on arrival for Chinese citizens after 1st case of coronavirus - https://t.co/oLYqGkPCDT Ge… https://t.co/dwwweFK8vd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 5:28 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.