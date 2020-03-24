Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

30,000 foreign returnees placed under isolation in Punjab

30,000 foreign returnees placed under isolation in Punjab
March 24
18:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: A day after imposing statewide curfew to tackle coronavirus in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said over 94,000 NRIs have returned to the state and most of them have been traced and 30,000 of them placed in isolation. Announcing a series of measures to ease the problems faced by the people owing to the curfew, he said it was essential to minimize the hassles faced by the residents.

He said the new curfew guidelines would be implemented strictly under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), who would ensure that the people have access to essential supplies and services.

It was imperative to maintain social distance, and also to trace and test all those who had returned from corona-affected countries, said the Chief Minister. He said all-out efforts were being made to trace the remaining foreign returned people. Constant monitoring was in progress to keep a check on any new entrants.

Strict action was being taken with prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code of those found violating the curfew, the Chief Minister said. A close watch was being kept on the 48,000 people under home quarantine to prevent them from moving out under any circumstances.

In case of violation of home quarantine, the sarpanch or village head has been told to report it to the area magistrate or call the police on 112. Stressing that he understood the problems of the people in the prevailing conditions, the Chief Minister said DCs had been asked to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities, such as groceries, milk, fruits, and vegetables, through pre-identified hawkers.

The DCs will disseminate the phone numbers for home delivery and also give permission, where needed, for temporarily going out for medical aid and essential goods. To check over-crowding and ensure that spatial distance is maintained at the shops permitted to open, the Chief Minister said it has been decided that these should be under the supervision of one-two policemen.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi_in: Here’s how PM @narendramodi assured the nation that the Centre and state governments are ensuring that essentials rema…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 6:14 pm

PM announced nation wide lockdown for 21 days, starting tonight - https://t.co/pXv1SmGsyd Get your news featured u… https://t.co/elTJjRgVa2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:11 pm

RT @PTI_News: This nationwide lockdown will be for 21 days beginning 12pm tonight: PM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

RT @ANI: Rs 15,000 crore allotted for #Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers: PM Modi https:…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 24, 2020, 3:00 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.