30,000 foreign returnees placed under isolation in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A day after imposing statewide curfew to tackle coronavirus in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said over 94,000 NRIs have returned to the state and most of them have been traced and 30,000 of them placed in isolation. Announcing a series of measures to ease the problems faced by the people owing to the curfew, he said it was essential to minimize the hassles faced by the residents.

He said the new curfew guidelines would be implemented strictly under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), who would ensure that the people have access to essential supplies and services.

It was imperative to maintain social distance, and also to trace and test all those who had returned from corona-affected countries, said the Chief Minister. He said all-out efforts were being made to trace the remaining foreign returned people. Constant monitoring was in progress to keep a check on any new entrants.

Strict action was being taken with prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code of those found violating the curfew, the Chief Minister said. A close watch was being kept on the 48,000 people under home quarantine to prevent them from moving out under any circumstances.

In case of violation of home quarantine, the sarpanch or village head has been told to report it to the area magistrate or call the police on 112. Stressing that he understood the problems of the people in the prevailing conditions, the Chief Minister said DCs had been asked to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities, such as groceries, milk, fruits, and vegetables, through pre-identified hawkers.

The DCs will disseminate the phone numbers for home delivery and also give permission, where needed, for temporarily going out for medical aid and essential goods. To check over-crowding and ensure that spatial distance is maintained at the shops permitted to open, the Chief Minister said it has been decided that these should be under the supervision of one-two policemen.

