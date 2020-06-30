37% online consumers look for ‘country of origin’ of goods: Survey

NEW DELHI: As the government considers making it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to mention the ‘country of origin’ of the products sold online, a survey by LocalCircles showed that 37 percent consumers who shop online look for the ‘country of origin’ tag of the goods.

The survey showed that 83 percent of the respondents said they look for ratings and reviews, something that most e-commerce platforms are trying to strengthen currently, LocalCircles said in a statement.

Maximum retail price (MRP) and discount information is being sought by 82 percent consumers while 62 percent of e-commerce consumers seek ‘best before date’ on human consumption products. Price and delivery date is of prime importance to all e-commerce customers, it said.

The call for the mention of ‘country of origin’ has grown amid the growing tension with China. Traders’ organizations have pitched for a boycott of Chinese goods and asked the government to make the mention of the ‘country of origin’ mandatory for e-commerce platforms.

Last week, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a discussion with representatives of e-commerce platforms on the matter and sought their views.

The survey showed that on being asked about their preference of e-commerce platforms’ presentation of product information, 17 percent said they should provide information in text format under product description and specifications. Around 46 percent said the actual image of the product packaging including the principal display panel and MRP tag should be clearly displayed.

Around 37 percent said, either way, it is fine as long as the information is made available.

Comments

comments