38th Edition of FIA’s ‘Dance Pe Chance’ dazzles after 2-year Hiatus

Patriots War Memorial Theatre, Trenton NJ: On Saturday, May 7th, over 300 children participated from various community dance schools in the tri-state area and competed to showcase their talent, discipline, technique and costumes. Children aging from 6 year thru 16 and mix-age age adult groups competed with a sporting spirit shining the grand stage of the theatre in colorful productions, lighting, backdrops, props and music. Mesmerizing performances were a mixed repertoire of culture and tradition, set to the tune of contemporary Indian ‘Bollywood’ Film Songs. Inclement weather could do nothing to dampen the spirits and the event saw a great turnout of over 1100 spectators.

A total of 16-different performances were showcased by the groups, which included non-scoring performances by adult dancing groups.

The judging panel this year comprised renowned Kathak Dancer and Actress Guru Archana Joglekar, Bollywood Choreographer and director Kush Banker, popular actress of South Indian Films Manya, and the star emcee, Sensational Bollywood actress Mannara Chopra.

Hon. Deputy Counsel General of India-New York, Dr. Varun Jeph was in attendance. He expressed his joy in witnessing the participation from diverse community groups including members from other communities of the USA. He expressed his gratitude to FIA for engaging the community’s children with such confidence and discipline-building engagement that also instills our motherland’s culture through the form of dance.

FIA President Mr. Kenny Desai thanked all the judges, sponsors and FIA executive team along with the all female DPC team that worked tirelessly to bring this complex event together. He also invited the community to participate in numbers for the India Day Parade in Manhattan in Aug. of this year.

FIA Chairman Mr Ankur Vaidya thanked the FIA President and his Executive team along with DPC Chair Saurin Parikh and Smita Miki Patel for a job well done. He also remembered FIA’s founding member Yash Paul Soi and his contribution to FIA and to the DPC event over the past four decades. Vaidya thanked the Piscataway Twp. and Councilmember Kapil Shah for naming the Piscataway cricket field in the memory of Jay (Jaswant) Mody. Jay Mody was a lifelong FIA volunteer and a community leader who served various other organizations during his community service tenure of over 40 years.

FIA Vice President & Dance Pe Chance Chair Mr. Saurin Parikh thanked all the sponsors, media partners and the Consulate General of India NY for their uninterrupted service to the community during the pandemic.

The entire CGI-NY team was felicitated with flowers on stage as a thank you from the community for their selfless service to our community and for staying open and accommodating urgently needed consular services.

Also in attendance were Past President & Board of Trustee Mr. Srujal Parikh, FIA Vice President Mr. Himanshu Bhatia, FIA Secretary Mr. Praveen Bansal, FIA Jt. Secretary Ms. Smita Miki Patel, FIA Treasurer Amit Ringasia, FIA Jt. Treasurer Mr. Mahesh Dubal, FIA Past President, Mr. Alok Kumar and BAJANA President Mr. Anurag Kumar amongst others.

Over $ 20,000 was given in cash prizes, the first price being of $ 5,000.00, which was won in a tie between Aum Dance Creations and Atma Dance Studios.

‘Dance pe chance’ over its nearly four decades has seen the participation from nearly 19 thousand children and the competition aims at bringing the diverse cultures of India, inspire creativity and encourage team work combined with competitiveness among children to make them face the future better and making them aware of their roots which lay in the diverse cultures and traditions of India.

With support and compliments from FIA executive team and with the help of sponsors and supporters and unlike any other dance competition this year as well, all meals and close to 400 tickets were given to the participating students to stay committed to FIA’s vision of engaging next generation of Americans of Indian origin with our culture and our motherland.

For the first time ever the half-time show showcased a grand performance by Actress Mannara Chopra (also the Master of Ceremonies), who along with the help of Choreographers Sandesh Shetty and Deepa Pais, did a medley performance that concluded with a thunderous applause from the audience.

FIA thanks its sponsors ICICI Bank, Parikh Worldwide Media, TV Asia Bansal Foundation, Arista Care, Dr Rashmi and Navin Mehta Foundation, New York Banners-Stands, Royal Albert Palace and it’s Media Partners ITVGold, TV Asia, South Asian Times, Radio Zindagi and Indian Panorama.

