3iii Announces Bollywood Flyover

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: The prestigious Indian international icon spearhead by 3iii has announced ‘Bollywood Flyover’, a window to the glamorous, colorful and vivacious Bollywood. The start is with the info on the Online/On-site talent contest named “International Indian Icon” said “3iii” for the Bollywood loving film community spread in all parts of the World.

Sunil Babbar, the Hollywood/Bollywood Filmmaker recently evaluated the acting performance clip of Canada based Indian origin contestant Louis Joseph online, on the talent contest platform ‘3iii.us’.

Sunil Babbar informed that ‘3iii’ is an online/on-site project initiated by Gee Vision Inc. The USA and the Chicago based Sharan Walia, to provide an International Digital Platform to the Indians residing in all parts of the World to exhibit their acting, singing and dance skills to the World community. Famous Bollywood Music Director Jatin Pandit is the Grand Master of this International contest and he shares his rich experience and provides his invaluable guidance to the upcoming artists on this platform.

The ‘3iii International Jury’ includes along with Sunil Babbar the likes of Arko Mukherjee (Award-Winning Bollywood Music Director and Singer), Longinus Fernandes (the famed Choreographer of the song ‘Jai Ho’ from the Film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’), Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma, Playback Singer Raja Hasan, Music Director Monty Sharma, Bollywood Director Manoj Agrawal, Music Composer Rajiv Mahavir, Fashion Icon Simran Ahuja, Bollywood Choreographer Chinni Prakash, Hollywood Director Param Gill and famed Bollywood personalities like Ali A.Z., Anu Shinde, Chhaya Dwivedi, Jaydeep Bagwadkar, Lyon Liefer, Nauzad, Prateek Gandhi, Roopesh M, Soham Majumdar, Akash Bharadwaj, Asha Singh, Pratibha Sharma and Vishal Srivastav.

Miss India 2013 and Bollywood actress Simran Ahuja is the “3iii Fashion Ambassador” of the contest. The strong advisory team of “3iii Contest” includes Brij Sharma, Dr. Davinder Sandhu, Yogi Bharadwaj, Nick Patel, Gladson Varghese, Krishna Bansal and Jayshree Neelam Patel.

India Post, USA and Exotic Web Digital Channel (Yamini), India are the Media partners of “3iii Contest”, whereas Naresh Shastri is heading the IT division of the contest.Dr. Pratibha Phadke Gupta, Ohio partner of ‘3iii Contest’ informed this is the 4th edition of this online/on-site contest.

Sharan Walia, the organizer of ‘3iii Contest’ informed that the willing contestants can register themselves free of charge on the official link of the contest and may connect with these International luminaries online along with their performances. Here is the link: https://3iii.us

For information contact, -Team Bollywood Flyover

https://bollywoodflyover.blogspot.com/

