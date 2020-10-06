CJI: Will smoke from stubble burning kill Coronavirus? NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday wanted to know whether the smoke produced from stubble burning could kill the novel Coronavirus as cases in India inched closer to 67...

Pak’s Opposition to hold 1st major rally against Imran Khan govt on October 16 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Opposition parties will hold their first combined rally against the Imran Khan-led government on October 16, weeks after launching an alliance to seek the “selected” prime minister’s resignation...

Advancing key security and economic interests in Indo-Pacific a priority: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said advancing security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remained a key priority. In an address at a...

World looking up to Indian ways of life amid COVID pandemic: Bhagwat JAIPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the entire world is adopting the basic element of Indian ways of life for its growth and sustenance amid the corona pandemic. He...

3scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology findsÂ STOCKHOLM: The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose for black hole discovery and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering a supermassive compact object at...

RBI to announce monetary policy on Oct 9 MUMBAI: The next meeting of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be held from October 7 to 9, the central bank said on Tuesday. It was...

Whole country is being thrashed, no big deal if I got a little pushed: Rahul Gandhi on scuffle with UP Police PATIALA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said when the whole country was being thrashed, it was not a big deal that he got pushed a little while enroute to...

India committed to upholding rule-based order in international seas: Jaishankar at Quad meet TOKYO: Calling for ‘free, open and inclusive India-Pacific’, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the country is committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the...

Amid China face-off, India Army chief, FS meet Suu Kyi in Myanmar NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General M.M. Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Monday finalised India’s coastal shipping agreement with Myanmar in a meeting with its State Counsellor Aung San...

SSR sister on AIIMS suicide theory: U-Turn must be explained MUMBAI: With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday reacted...

India’s daily Covid spike lowest since August NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reported 61,267 fresh infections of the novel Coronavirus, taking the case tally to 66,85,082, health officials said. This is the lowest daily spike since August....

Trump’s spokesperson latest in inner circle to test Covid positive NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Monday became the latest person in his inner circle to test positive for Covid-19. McEnany tweeted that she tested positive...

‘First and final warning for 2020’: Ashwin on Mankading DUBAI: Delhi Capitals’ spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that he has issued first and final warning to all the batsmen and now he should not be blamed if he...

IPL 13: Next four games will make or break our tournament, says Simon Katich DUBAI: After stumbling to a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich said that the next eight days will make or break the side’s...

Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian...

US Senate Panel To Start Nomination Hearing For US Supreme Court Pick Barrett October 12 WASHINGTON DC: The US Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, a notice revealed on Monday. “The Senate Committee on...

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan BISHKEK: The number of people injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan increased to 590 and one person has died, the country’s Health Ministry told Sputnik. “According to the data at 8:00...

IPL betting: Five people including a hotel manager arrested in Meerut MEERUT: Five people including a hotel manager have been arrested from a hotel for their alleged involvement in betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches here in the Civil...

With spike of 61,267 cases, India’s COVID-19 count reaches 66,85,083 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health...