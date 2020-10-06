India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

3scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology findsÂ 

3scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology findsÂ 
October 06
16:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

STOCKHOLM: The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose for black hole discovery and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year’s prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than USD 1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace and economics. (AP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    • No (64%, 97 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 55 Votes)

    Total Voters: 152

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @PTI_News: Govt appoints Dinesh Khara as SBI chairman: Notification
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:55 pm

    @SecPompeo: Productive meeting today with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. Together we are advancing U.S.-India relations, combatting COVID-19, and ensuring a secure and prosperous #IndoPacific for all. https://t.co/p09FnSrQBV
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 11:39 am

    #CJI: Will smoke ... - https://t.co/UbQSV49nn5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirPollutionContributors #CJIBobde #COVID19 #DelhiAIrPollution #DelhiPaddyBurning #India #PaddyBurning #Political #PunjabFarmers #PunjabParali #SMg #StubbleBurning #StubbleBurningFine
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 11:27 am

    Pak's Opposition to hold 1st major rally ... - https://t.co/TZ2K7uJLBQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 11:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.