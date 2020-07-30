India Post News Paper

4.3kg gold, 601 kg silver, 8K books in Jayalalithaa’s house

4.3kg gold, 601 kg silver, 8K books in Jayalalithaa's house
July 30
11:15 2020
July 30
11:15 2020
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa had over 4 kg of gold items and over 600 kg of silver articles, apart from other items, in her residence Veda Nilayam, as per the Ordinance issued to take it over for a memorial.

According to the Ordinance, a total of 32,721 moveable properties were found in Jayalalithaa’s residence that include 14 gold items weighing a total of 4.372 kg, 867 silver items weighing 601.424 kg, 11 televisions, 10 refrigerators, 38 air conditioners, 29 telephones/mobile phones, 653 documents like court papers, licences, and IT statements, furniture, mementos, kitchen utensils, dress materials, pooja items and others.

A devoted reader, Jayalalithaa also had 8,376 books as part of her movable properties.

As part of the plan to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial, the Tamil Nadu government recently announced that it had deposited Rs 67.9 crore as the purchase price with the city civil court.

The Chennai district administration, made public the acquisition and declared that the property was encumbrance-free and vested with the state government. The Rs 67.9 crore included the Rs 36.8 crore income and wealth tax dues and the compensation to the two legal heirs of Jayalalithaa — J. Deepak and J. Deepa.

