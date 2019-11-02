Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

4 dead in Halloween party shooting in Northern California

4 dead in Halloween party shooting in Northern California
November 02
11:02 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ORINDA (California, US): Four people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a Halloween night party at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in Orinda, a community of about 20,000 just east of Oakland, happened at a party with more than 100 people, Police chief David Cook told the East Bay Times.

He said officers responded to a call around 10:45 pm Thursday and found four people dead at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available and police were investigating what prompted the violence.

The home where the party was held is in a neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes. Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday To Superstar @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRK54
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:44 am

Indian-origin researcher wins award for work on #Batteries - https://t.co/lBAKSvNVRf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/d0YZyHeRf8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:38 am

India, US discuss trade; resolve to boost cooperation - https://t.co/C8ExPZGqur Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mcF4Ep2hWa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:36 am

US-based Indian engineer in Green Card backlog dies - https://t.co/SSOmlEEirB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OD1hCTQvpZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:35 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.