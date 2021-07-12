India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

40 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes

40 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes
July 12
14:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: At least 40 Taliban militants were killed in multiple strikes carried out by the Afghan Air Force, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Monday. In southern Helmand province, 14 militants were killed and two others wounded after warplanes targeted Taliban hideouts in Garmser district, the Ministry said in a statement.

The victims included Mawlawi Hijrat, a deputy commander of the Taliban’s Sara Keta or Red Unit for Garmser. Twenty militants died and 35 others were injured when the air force targeted hideouts in Dilaram district in western Nimroz province, according to the Ministry.

Besides, six militants were killed and five others wounded after the air force hit a Taliban position in Tagab district of eastern Kapisa province. A huge amount of militants’ weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the raids, the statement said.

While the US and NATO troops are leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. To check the situation, the Afghan government security forces also continued to press the militants.

Comments

comments

Tags
40 Taliban militantsAfghan airstrikesAfghanistanAfghanistan BombingMinistry of DefenceTaliban vs Afghanistan. Ashraf GhaniUSAworld
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Polls

Can Afghan Forces stop the Advancement of The Taliban ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

Casino Bonus

Oppa Bet 888

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.