India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

4,000 Sharjah students paid eco-friendly tribute to Gandhi

October 05
15:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHARJAH: In an eco-friendly tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, more than 4,000 students of Sharjah Indian School made his iconic round-framed glasses with recycled paper, used matchsticks and cardboards to create his famous charkha and paper plates to depict the three monkeys.

The students ranged from classes 1 to 9, the Khaleej Times reported. Craft teacher, Rashida Adil, who is holding all her classes remotely, said: “We decided to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary in an eco-friendly way as that’s what the leader always propagated.

“So, I started this project with 750 students from Grade 8 and 9 where I taught them to sketch and paint on old newspapers.” The teacher said she had planned to dedicate a wall in her school to Mahatma Gandhi by putting up paintings and art creations made by students using eco-friendly materials, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the school has advised students to opt for distance learning.

She later decided to engage the younger classes and sent out a plan to teachers of Grade 1-7 to start different craft projects based on Gandhi and his teachings. As a personal homage, Rashida created an artwork, showing Gandhi on his charkha, using around 1,000 recycled buttons.

She gifted it to the Indian Association of Sharjah.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    4,000 #Sharjah students paid ... - https://t.co/LUap09A5gl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:53 am

    Priti Patel attacks 'lefty ... - https://t.co/evjK7kWyx3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #ConservativeParty #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:23 am

    Best 1st half for #Nifty in the ... - https://t.co/K4dsWVoiiR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear2021 #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:16 am

    Modi govt puppet in hands of ... - https://t.co/yIRNaWE2kM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturalBill #AkaliDal #BJP #BlackFarmLaws #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #FarmBillIndia #FarmBills #IndiaFightsCorona #KhetiBachaoYatra
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.