Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas
January 03
11:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas (deeds) to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here.

It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department chaired by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The chief minister directed the Department to take steps to distribute land pattas to other beneficiaries in later phases so that the state government’s commitment to provide land pattas to 1 lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved, the official said.

It was also decided at the meeting that 160 temples of the state would receive Rs 2 lakh annually in addition to the regular annuity they are provided by the state government.

The meeting also decided that the Arundhati Gold Scheme would be ceremonially launched in the first week of March, in which beneficiaries of economically weaker sections would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriages.

Directing the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to bring the utilisation certificates of flood management funds from deputy commissioners of districts, Sonowal also directed Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to review the fund utilisation status. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Fat men are having more sex than thinner males - https://t.co/r2ihghDCGq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/GQn0s2fHC7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 3, 2020, 5:52 am

General Qasem Soleimani: Iran's regional point man - https://t.co/gAHD3J6jzQ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/WIiPvrn2T0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 3, 2020, 5:42 am

US airlines operating in Pakistan airspace face risk of extremist activity: US aviation regulator -… https://t.co/PlsiGLZ6cf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 3, 2020, 5:40 am

UAE extends $200mn aid to Pak for economic projects - https://t.co/GooKndNKoZ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/xPaD3qNj9e
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 3, 2020, 5:38 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.