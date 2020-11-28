India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

41,322 new Covid-19 cases reported in India, tally crosses 93.51 lakh

41,322 new Covid-19 cases reported in India, tally crosses 93.51 lakh
November 28
11:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in India rose to 4,54,940 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

There are now a total of 93,51,110 total positive cases in the country, including 87,59,969 recoveries.
There were 485 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 1,36,200.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, with 11,57,605 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested reached 13,82,20,354. Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state in the country with 6,185 new COVID-19 cases, 4,089 recoveries, and 85 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 18,08,550, including 87,969 active cases and 46,898 deaths.

The situation improved slightly in Delhi, which reported 5,482 new Covid-19 cases and 5,937 recoveries on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,56,744, including 38,181 active cases and 5,09,654 recoveries and 8,909 deaths.

Kerala reported about 3,966 new Covid-19 cases and 4,544 recoveries, tasking the total active cases to 63,885. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-city trip to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Maharashtra), the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens,” the PMO said. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    41,322 new Covid-19 cases reported in ... - https://t.co/0abbNPCd7y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #93LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:39 am

    #ISL 7: We have different game plan against Hyderabad FC, says ... - https://t.co/NuizEvcxCs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BengaluruFCCoach #FCGoa #FCGoaOffice #FootballClub #FootballIndia #HyderabadFC #IndianSoccerLeague #ISLNews #ISLOffice #ISLUpdates
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:34 am

    Abraham Accords will help grow ... - https://t.co/D79LJjn1DU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbrahamAccords #AsiaUAERelations #AsianEconomies #BJP #IndiaUAERelations #IndiaFightsCorona #IndoUAERelations #JaishankarSpeaks #NarendraModi #Political #SJaishankar
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:28 am

    PM Modi, #UK PM Johnson discuss shared desire ... - https://t.co/ywt9vff9cI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorisJohnson #Britain #CoronaUpdateIndia #England #IndiaUKPartnership #IndiaFightsCorona #London #NarendraModi #Political #UKPrimeMinisterBorisJohnson
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.