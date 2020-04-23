Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

43.3% Indians stocked up to survive for more than 3 weeks

43.3% Indians stocked up to survive for more than 3 weeks
April 23
11:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: More and more Indians have become better prepared in the last one month, as far as stocking of their ration, medicine or money is concerned, according to the IANS-CVoter COVID-19 Tracker.

With the second leg of the lockdown halfway through and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it’s a long haul, 57.2 percent respondents said they have less than three weeks of stock while 43.3 percent said they have a stock that will last beyond that.

However, if one breaks into weeks, most respondents said they are prepared for a week’s time. 24.5 percent of respondents said they have ration, medicine, or money to last a week. This is closely followed by 21.9 percent of respondents saying they are ready for a month.

Meanwhile, 20.4 percent said they are ready for a couple of weeks. There are 15.8 percent who said they are ready for more than a month with food, ration, and medicine. A tiny 5.6 percent said they are ready with three weeks of stock.

However, there is 12.3 percent who still seem to live on the edge with less than a week’s preparation.

But, the biggest takeaway from the IANS-CVoter COVID-19 Tracker is that in the last one month, a massive segment of society realized that the fight is long and the preparation should also be to last that long.

To put things into context, on March 16 when the tracker started, a whopping 77.1 percent said they have stock to last for less than a week. More than a month later on April 21, that number jumped to just 12.3 percent, which essentially means, people have become better prepared for a long-hauled lockdown period.

Similarly, on April 21, a sizable 21.9 percent of respondents claimed they are ready with ration and medicine that will last them a month. On March 16, not even one respondent could claim they have a month’s stock. In fact till March 22, just ahead of the announcement of the first lockdown, no respondent the IANS-CVoter tracker said that they have a month’s preparation.

Similarly, when the tracker started, 9.9 percent said they simply ‘don’t know’. As on April 21, that number is a big zero.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

43.3% Indians #Stocked up to survive for more than 3 weeks - https://t.co/iXZeZhcJpd Get your news featured use… https://t.co/sMLsRWfgGM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:55 am

People more prepared, less complacent as ... - https://t.co/18jTzeopin Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OB9dEhf7MI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:51 am

Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus - https://t.co/szr7pB29Rk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/QHYRgixUwN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:48 am

#WHO chief calls on US to reconsider funding freeze - https://t.co/8O00nRNquz Get your news featured use… https://t.co/DhzCI5SQOo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.