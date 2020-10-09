India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

45 countries who supported genocide of Uyghurs are themselves under authoritarian regimes: Activist

45 countries who supported genocide of Uyghurs are themselves under authoritarian regimes: Activist
October 09
10:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur-American activist, has hit out at the 45 countries who have signed a statement supporting the genocide of the Uyghurs, saying that the supporters of China are themselves under an authoritarian regime.

“45 countries have signed a statement supporting the genocide of the Uyghurs. I cannot help but notice that most of these countries listed are authoritarian regimes themselves, or are in a position to be easily bought. These so-called friends of China have revealed the kind of barbaric regime they possess,” Abbas said in a video message.
Speaking on the African nations who have supported China, Abbas urged the leaders to re-think about the possible onset of “colonialism of the modern age” and slavery.

“To the African nations, how do you think you will end up when the regime takes control through debt-trap diplomacy? Are you content to usher in colonialism of the modern age and bring back slavery? The very tactics China uses at present to invest and pursue global domination through the Belt and Road Initiative are the very ways that the CCP lied to the Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongolians, Hongkongers, and many more,” she said.

While slamming the Islamic nations for supporting China’s human rights violations on Muslims, she said, “To the Islamic countries that have chosen China’s blood money over your faith and the lives of Muslims: when your people become aware of what you have done, what do you think will happen to your reputation? China is waging a war on Islam. Remember our warnings — China is going to colonise each of your countries before it starts to, tries to colonise the West!”

Urging the countries to save themselves, Rushan Abbas warned, “The judgment of eternity will not be in favour of those who deliberately defend evil. Do not be counted with China’s shame and ultimate doom. It is time for the people of the world to rise against the CCP. Resist and save yourselves before it is too late.”

Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 per cent of Xinjiang’s population, has long accused China’s authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of “political re-education” camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China’s atrocities on the minority Muslims. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: India successfully testfired â€˜Rudramâ€™ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off east coast. With this DRDO developed missile, India establishes indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralizing enemy targets. https://t.co/oeygAmZY9V
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 12:26 pm

    Indian-American launches ... - https://t.co/0jIOuhZdkJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:24 am

    Bangladesh-India ties ... - https://t.co/XmY0Tr33o6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BangaldeshIndiaTies #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshIndiaRelationship #Bangladeshis #Community #Diaspora #IndianHighCommissioner #IndianCommunity #IndianOrigin #IndiraGandhi
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:21 am

    #China joins #WHO-led COVAX for fair access to Covid-19 vaccines - https://t.co/Je1qsbMew6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #COVAXInternationalInitiative #Covid19Vaccines #DonaldTrump #GlobalAccessToVaccines #UnitedStates #USA #VaccineDevelopment #World
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.