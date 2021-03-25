India Post News Paper

46 COVID-19 Deaths in NY State; Positivity Rate 4.18%

46 COVID-19 Deaths in NY State; Positivity Rate 4.18%
March 25
13:15 2021
NYS: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as quickly as possible, but new variants are spreading across the state and it’s critical for residents to continue practicing safe behaviors,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded eligibility and opened new vaccination sites to serve more New Yorkers faster, and we’ll continue to stay focused on those efforts going forward. New Yorkers can get through the COVID-19 pandemic together, but it’s going to take more effort to keep residents and families safe and healthy.”

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Today’s (21 March) data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 152,328
  • Total Positive – 6,361
  • Percent Positive – 4.18%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.29%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,470 (+115)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -47
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 519
  • Hospital Counties – 49
  • Number ICU – 885 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 576 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 157,328 (+355)
  • Deaths – 46
  • Total Deaths – 39,970

