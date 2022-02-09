India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

4,844 foreigners granted Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Centre

4,844 foreigners granted Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Centre
February 09
11:47 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in the past five years under the Citizenship Act 1955, Union Minister Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

The minister informed that 1,773 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in 2021, 639 in 2020, 987 in 2019, 628 in 2018 and 817 in 2017.
MoS Rai was asked about the total number of foreigners granted Indian Citizenship by the Central government during the last five years with the clarification of reasons for taking it.

“The citizenship to eligible foreigners is granted by registration under section 5, by neutralization under section 6 or by incorporation of territory under section 7 of the Citizenship Act, 1955,” he said in a written reply. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCitizenship Act 1955CommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian CitizenshipIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNityanand RaiNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.